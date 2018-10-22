With two weeks to go until the start of the 2018-19 season, the LSU Tigers continue to build the roster for 2019-20.

Charles Manning, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound shooting guard from Florida Southwestern State College, committed Monday to LSU, according to 247Sports.com.

Manning joins 6-2 combo guard James Bishop of Baltimore Mount St. Joseph in LSU’s 2018-19 recruiting class.

LSU was the biggest program to offer Manning. He had 10 others offers that included Houston, USF and Buffalo.

