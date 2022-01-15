lsukentucky.101021 HS 3504.JPG

LSU football helmet seen on the sidelines in the second half of the Wildcats' 42-21 win over the Tigers, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Kroger Field on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky.

Virginia linebacker West Weeks committed to LSU on Saturday, giving the team another transfer at a position of need.

Weeks made 31 tackles as a freshman last season. He originally signed with Virginia as a three-star recruit out of Oconee County High School in Georgia, the same school former LSU quarterback Max Johnson went to.

LSU has now added eight transfers, six of them coming in the past week. Teams could replace up to seven transfers during this cycle in addition to the 25-player signing class, so LSU will only be able to sign 24 incoming freshmen.

Linebacker became a position of need with senior Damone Clark headed to the NFL draft and senior Micah Baskerville expected to do the same. The Tigers played the Texas Bowl the with two scholarship linebackers, Mike Jones Jr. and Greg Penn III.

