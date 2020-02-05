Jordan Burch, a five-star defensive tackle and the nation's No. 8 overall recruit according to 247Sports, has chosen his college of choice -- again.

A few months after committing to South Carolina in the early signing period, Burch announced on national signing day that he plans to stay in his home state.

Burch chose to sign his letter of intent with South Carolina, a decision that followed a late push from LSU to flip the top defensive tackle talent, who attends the Hammond School in Columbia, S.C.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp attended the signing, sitting next to his son, Jackson, who announced he will be a preferred walk-on at Georgia at the ceremony.

"For the next three or four years, I'll be with my friends," Burch said before his official announcement. Hammond also has a South Carolina commitment from Burch's teammate Alex Huntley (No. 20 DT).

Burch's decision came after Mississippi defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson chose to attend Texas A&M, despite a late push by LSU.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron has long been outspoken in his desire to have a dominant defensive line, and the addition of new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini reinforces the team's pursuit of defensive linemen who attack the backfield like Auburn's Derrick Brown or Alabama's Quinnen Williams.

LSU signed three defensive tackles during December's early signing period, including University Lab's Jaquelin Roy (nation's No. 6 DT), Alexandria High's Jacobian Guillory (No. 12 DT) and Alabama signee Eric Taylor (No. 29 DT).

Haynesville High's CamRon Jackson (No. 56) remains committed to LSU but he was unable to sign with the Tigers because he is not yet academically eligible, according to 247Sports.