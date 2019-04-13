LSUbaseball2_jca_02_190323.jpg
Buy Now

Louisiana State University infielder Drew Bianco (5), a freshman from Oxford, Mississippi, throws back to a teammate between innings during a game against Georgia on Mar. 23, 2019 at Foley Field in Athens, Georgia. In the second game of the series LSU lost to Georgia 2-0. (Photo/Julian Alexander)

WHO: LSU at Missouri

WHEN: 12 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

TV: SEC Network

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 8 by Collegiate Baseball. Missouri is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU is 24-12, 9-4 Southeastern Conference. Missouri is 24-12-1, 6-7-1.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Eric Walker (2-2, 4.86 ERA, 33.1 IP, 13 BB, 25 SO); MIZZ – TBA

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: It's unlikely center fielder Zach Watson or third baseman Chris Reid will play because of injuries, so who does LSU start in their place? Giovanni DiGiacomo would start for Watson. Reid's replacement depends on who Missouri uses at pitcher. Facing a lefty, Drew Bianco came in when Reid left Saturday's game. Bianco could remain in the lineup despite batting .111 if Missouri uses another left-handed starter.

Follow Wilson Alexander on Twitter, @whalexander_.

View comments