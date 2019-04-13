WHO: LSU at Missouri
WHEN: 12 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.
TV: SEC Network
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 8 by Collegiate Baseball. Missouri is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU is 24-12, 9-4 Southeastern Conference. Missouri is 24-12-1, 6-7-1.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Eric Walker (2-2, 4.86 ERA, 33.1 IP, 13 BB, 25 SO); MIZZ – TBA
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: It's unlikely center fielder Zach Watson or third baseman Chris Reid will play because of injuries, so who does LSU start in their place? Giovanni DiGiacomo would start for Watson. Reid's replacement depends on who Missouri uses at pitcher. Facing a lefty, Drew Bianco came in when Reid left Saturday's game. Bianco could remain in the lineup despite batting .111 if Missouri uses another left-handed starter.