With two pitchers matching zeroes and two offenses looking for a breakthrough it took eight innings but No. 15 LSU finally found it against Ole Miss Thursday.
Georgia Clark’s infield single scored Aliyah Andrews with the game’s only run as LSU pulled out a 1-0 victory at Tiger Park in the opener of a three-game SEC series.
Winning pitcher Shelbi Sunseri (6-3) worked through some control issues but allowed the Rebels only four hits and benefitted from some strong late-inning defense to get her second shutout.
Kept off balance by Ole Miss starter Ann Borgen (7-4) for seven innings, LSU got the winning rally going when freshman Daneica Coffey singled to left field. It was the first inning LSU was able to get the leadoff runner on.
Andrews put down a well-paced sacrifice bunt that she beat out for a hit and Taylor Pleasant was hit by a pitch to load the bases. After Amanda Doyle hit into a force play at home, Clark hit a low pop up that fell in front of a diving second baseman Blaise Biringer, who stopped the ball but threw too late to home to get the speedy Andrews.
“Shelbi pitched a great game for us and we had a couple baserunners but didn’t get the big hit in the big situations,” said Clark, who had two of LSU’s nine hits. “When get the leadoff runner on in the eighth then Aliyah gets, on Taylor gets on and the momentum swings. Once we had that we willed the game our way and the ball just willed itself down and fell in favor of the Tigers. The wind knocked down a lot of balls the other night but the softball gods were with us and put it down.”
Sunseri struck out five batters walked four and hit three, but struck out five.
“Shelbi had a great performance, really good all game,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “She was very prepared. We got some breaks defensively, a couple of double plays, a couple of breaks went our way and to win a game like that it’s got to happen.”
Good defense got LSU out of trouble in the sixth and seventh innings when Ole Miss. With runners on first and second and no one out, Pleasants went to her right in the hole to field a hard-hit grounder and flipped to Doyle at third for the force out.
Sunseri struck out Tate Whitley for the second out but Biringer singled up the middle with Pleasants diving to knock the ball down. Ole Miss runner Aynslie Furbush rounded third and headed home, but Pleasants retrieved the ball and threw her out at the plate easily.
In the seventh Paige Smith led off with a single before Abby Latham hit a bouncer back to Sunseri, who started a 1-6-3 double play.
“I knew we needed a win and I was going to do anything I could to help us our team out,” Sunseri said. “I knew they were going to make the plays we needed and our offense was going to come through. It was just a matter of time.”
The victory improved LSU to 20-11, 5-5 in SEC. Ole Miss dropped to 21-12 and 5-5. The teams play Friday at 6 p.m.