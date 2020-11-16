LSU mishandled sexual misconduct complaints against students, including top athletes, according to an investigation by USA Today.
The investigation claims school administrators and athletic department officials repeatedly ignored complaints against abusers, denied victims their requests for protections and "subjected them to further harm by known perpetrators."
LSU has continued to withhold police and Title IX records from at least two women who have requested copies of their files, the investigation found.
USA Today says records show at least nine LSU football players have been reported to police for sexual misconduct and dating violence since Ed Orgeron became head coach during the 2016 season.
The article includes new details involving cases with former LSU running back Derrius Guice and wide receiver Drake Davis, which claim LSU officials failed to involve the Title IX office or police when federal laws and school policies required it.
A separate case also claims the university determined a fraternity member had sexually assaulted two women, ignored an allegation by a third, and refused to move him out of classes he shared with one of women.
The investigation also found three cases in which LSU allowed male students to stay on campus instead of expelling or suspending them when they were found responsible for sexual assault. The men, non-athletes, instead received a probationary period and received "deferred suspensions," the article said.
LSU also deferred the suspension of a man who stalked and sexually harassed a fellow student, the investigation said, including after he pleaded no contest in court to telephonic harassment.
LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard sent a statement that said the school is "aware of the article and is "reviewing the allegation."
"In the meantime, it’s important for us to emphasize that LSU does not tolerate sexual assault or any form of abuse," the statement said. "We are committed to responding promptly to any reports of misconduct, to investigating these reports in a manner that is fair and equitable, and to supporting the victims in every way we can. Putting an end to abuse and sexual assault is an institutional priority, and we are constantly working to achieve that goal.”
LSU executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry was asked about the report during an interview on WNXX-FM 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench" Monday morning.
"There is a due process there," Ausberry said. "I really can't discuss it."
LSU sent a memo to its major stakeholders last week that warned them that "a national news outlet will be publishing an investigative story in the very near future that will attempt to paint LSU in a negative light."
The memo, obtained by The Advocate, didn't address the specific allegations in the story and said the university would be limited in its response.
"We will have more to say after it is published," the memo said. "but understand that our ability to respond in any level of detail, as well as to correct any misinformation, is limited given our obligation to protecting the privacy of all students, according to the law."
"So while the reporter is free to use any information that he believes will support his premise," the memo continued, "we must abide by the laws that govern student privacy, even when we possess facts that may refute certain allegations. We emphasize to the reporter that LSU is committed to creating a safe learning and working environment for all members of its community and that we do not tolerate any form of sexual assault or abuse, whether on or off campus."
USA Today's investigation into LSU's handling of sexual assault cases is its second this year. In August, a story detailed two cases in which former students claimed they were raped by Guice in 2016.
The initial report came less than two weeks after Guice was arrested on multiple domestic violence counts, which prompted the Washington Football Team to release him from the team.
Guice's attorney, Peter Greenspun, emailed a statement to The Advocate at the time, denying all of the allegations.
In the most recent investigation, Samantha Brennan, a former LSU student, told USA Today that she told two senior athletics administrators that Guice took a partially nude photograph of her without her consent in the summer of 2016, then shared it with a team equipment manager and perhaps others.
Brennan, who told USA Today she never wanted to press charges against Guice, said that LSU told her she must wait to access her police report until the statute of limitations ends, six years from when the incident occurred.
Guice's attorney told USA Today that he was never disciplined. LSU legal counsel confirmed to USA Today through public records that four other athletes were not disciplined either for accusations of rape: former running back Tae Provens, linebacker Jacob Phillips and tight end Zach Sheffer.
Former safety Grant Delpit was accused of recording a woman during sex without her knowledge and sharing the video with others, according to USA Today.
The former All-American safety denied the allegations through his attorney, Shawn Holley, who sent a statement to USA Today.
“Until being recently advised in connection with this USA TODAY investigation, Mr. Delpit was unaware of any police report or Title IX complaint having been lodged against him in 2017,” the statement said. “To date, he has not seen any report identifying him in connection with this alleged incident.”
Holley has not yet returned a call for comment with The Advocate.
LSU did not confirm or deny if it disciplined former defensive linemen Davon Godchaux and Ray Parker because of privacy interests, according to USA Today. Both former players were accused of dating violence.
LSU did confirm that it had formally disciplined Davis and Peter Parrish, a former quarterback who transferred to Memphis in August after he was suspended indefinitely earlier this year due to a "violation of team rules."
Parrish, according to USA Today, was accused of raping a woman in a car outside a bar earlier this year. LSU suspended Parrish for one year, the article said.
LSU was less prompt with punishing Davis, according to USA Today. The school expelled the player in July 2019, four months after his criminal conviction and 10 months after he already had left the school.
Davis was indefinitely suspended from the LSU football team after he was arrested and booked on Aug. 17, 2018, when he was accused of punching and grabbing his former girlfriend by the throat on multiple occasions, which allegedly occurred between April 2018 and June 2018.
In March 2019, Davis pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors: two counts of battery on a dating partner and one count of violation of a protective order.
Davis began dating an LSU women's tennis player in January of 2017, according to USA Today, who was not the same player who said Guice raped her. The woman, unnamed by USA Today, said their relationship turned violent and that Davis left her bruised or bleeding on at least six occasions over one year.
This story will be updated