AUGUSTA, Ga. — While his good friend Scottie Scheffler was taking the Masters tournament and putting it in a familiar-looking sleeper hold, Sam Burns stood in front of Augusta National’s stark white clubhouse and tried to figure out whether he’d done enough to stick around for the weekend.
Burns certainly did all he could. After flirting with the tree line up the right side of the 18th fairway, the former LSU All-American tucked his second shot from 151 yards 6 feet past the hole and drained the slick downhiller for birdie to get to 5-over par 149 for 36 holes.
Burns did some calculations in his head and figured by the end of the day he’d wind up in a tie for 47th place, good enough to make the cut that would trim the 91-man field to the low 50 and ties for the final two rounds. Judging the wind that was blowing a gale across Augusta National’s still damp hillsides — bending flagsticks and blasting the crushed quartz out of the bunkers (no mere sand for this place) — it was optimistic but realistic mathematics.
Unfortunately for Burns, it was too optimistic. Golf is a game of inches. And slender strokes. It was by one stroke that Burns was sent packing for the weekend from his first Masters appearance.
Still, all was not lost on Burns. The Shreveport native who now lives at Squire Creek outside of Ruston has the temperament, the talent and the toughness to be a major champion one day. That it didn’t happen for him this week surely brings disappointment.
But he still leaves with the thrill of playing in the Masters, golf’s ultimate tournament, for starters. And he leaves having learned. Experience is the one thing Burns lacks around Augusta National, a place where that factor means so much. The only first-timers to win here were Horton Smith in 1934 (it was the first Masters, duh), Gene Sarazen in 1935 and Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.
Burns didn’t add his name to that list. But he certainly can. And even these two fleeting rounds around Augusta will enhance his chances of one day slipping his arms into a green jacket.
“I think it takes a lot of patience and acceptance,” Burns said of playing here. “You can hit some really good shots and don't necessarily end up in great spots, so that's just the more you play this place, the more you learn, and that's kind of what I'm trying to do.”
He got a firsthand lesson in good shot/bad result here a few times. Playing his round in the height of Friday afternoon’s blustery winds was also a great teacher.
“You're playing for at times 15 to 30 (yards in the wind) that will help or hurt,” he said. “So that always makes it difficult.”
Augusta National always has been an exacting place. Hit good shots in the right places and you will be handsomely rewarded. Do not, and you will pay a heavy price.
Unless you’re Burns’ buddy Scheffler, of course. He drove right deep into the trees on the 18th hole but had an opening the size of Texas through the pines onto the green. He came up just inches short of an eighth birdie on such a difficult scoring day that would have made the world’s No. 1 player the first in Masters history to hold a six-stroke 36-hole lead.
As it is, Scheffler — who has Masters whisperer Ted Scott from Lafayette as his caddie (Scott caddied for both of Bubba Watson’s wins) — is now the sixth player to lead by five going into the weekend. Four of the previous five went on to win, which would be an amazing fourth victory in his past six starts on the PGA Tour.
There are a few other players who will try to have their say, of course. The leaderboard below Scheffler is stocked with past Masters champions in the top 10, including the past two: Hideki Matsuyama at 3 under and Dustin Johnson at 2 under.
Then there is Tiger Woods. The five-time champ battled his bad legs and the winds to shoot a 2 over 74, but he’s still not totally out of it at 1 over in a tie for 19th.
He knows what this course likely will look like this weekend, and what he has to do to give himself a chance to win yet again.
“It’s going to be the golf course Augusta National wants,” Woods said. “Quicker, drier, faster.
“I’ve got a chance on the weekend. If I’m within five or six going to the back nine, anything can happen.”
Anything can. It won’t happen for Burns, but he will get many more shots at the Masters in the years to come.