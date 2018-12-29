SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda spoke with the media for the first time this season.
The coach nicknamed "The Professor," the nation's highest-paid coordinator at $2.5 million per year, addressed the depth hits the defense took in the weeks leading up to the Fiesta Bowl against No. 8 Central Florida, what it meant for him to return to LSU for another season, and what his future looks like with the program.
Aranda is in the first season of a contract that expires in March 2022, and his buyout would be around $3.25 million if he became a defensive coordinator at another Southeastern Conference, and it would be around $1.2 million if he became a defensive coordinator at a non SEC school outside a 500-mile radius of LSU.
There is no buyout if he becomes a head coach or earns a job in the NFL.
The transcript from his Q&A session is listed below:
Q. Obviously you're going to be pretty shorthanded this week. How have you gone about replacing some of these guys?
ARANDA: Well, I think, first of all, you know, when you look at an opponent, whoever you're playing, when we look at it, we always try to see what their strengths are and if there was any weaknesses there, how can we exploit those weaknesses. What makes UCF so unique is their use of tempo. So it does limit you in a traditional way of identifying, communicating, checking this, adjusting to that when they're just on the ball so fast. Sometimes the ball is snapped within ten seconds. So there's a lot of just "get lined up and playing" and there's more isolations. So those add to those inherent strengths that tempo give when you are minus guys. So I think that's what you start with. And so starting there, then you talk about ways that we can clout corners, ways that we can mix in zones, ways that we can try to attack protections, get off the field in third down, limit our total number of snaps. We looked at it the last two years, the time of possession of wins of UCF and their opponent, there's a great stat there that shows 9% win for them the last few years. When they lose, it is 50/50. We want to be on the other side of that, I think. Adjusting to their strengths, utilizing what we can with the matchups that we've got, and then getting off the field this third down, critical part there.
Q. With the depth at corner, with injury and the draft, what does your rotation look like in the secondary?
ARANDA: We're playing -- Eric Monroe is going to be playing some. We've got John [Battle]. John is in there playing some. JaCoby [Stevens] is in there. He's been down low at linebacker spot, kind of our corner spot quite a bit. We're playing him deep a little bit more. More guys having to take on a little more roles. I give Bill Busch, coordinator, credit. They really drove that home as to how important that is. I think our guys really latched onto it and really attacked it. You like the feeling that you've got when you're at practice and guys are attacking their job and understand the importance of it when it's a new job for some of them. We're trying to get more guys involved.
Q. Orgeron mentioned [Glen] Logan as a possibility at nose tackle. What lines up for you?
ARANDA: Yes. So similar idea there, he hasn't really played that position quite a bit. He's going to play some of that in this game. I look at it as if we can dictate when we're off the field, we can stick together, I think, our normal rotation and our normal techniques. And I think two years ago, we played -- two and three years ago, we played a few pace teams, and I think we knew what a 13- or 15-play drive was like and what that does to you. We have not really played pace teams this year. So I think that kind of adds to the intrigue of this game in terms of how it's handled, what happens in all of it. I think the Auburn game was the only game we played pace. I think the heat played a factor in that. And there was a point in the second quarter we got worn down. We had some long drives in that second quarter. So if we can get off the field and we can keep people at the normal spots. If we cannot, we've got 13-, 14-, 15-play drives, then guys need to play different spots. We're practicing as if that's the case. Hoping that ain't the case.
Q. With [Darriel] Mack at quarterback, are his two starts and half of another game enough to get a feel for the guy?
ARANDA: Yes. We're going off of what we got. So I look at -- I see he's got a really strong arm. He's got a good touch on the deep ball. I think they love to run him. So the run/pass numbers are different when he's in the game. I think third down in general, they're about 60% pass. With him in the game, it's 50/50. That's true throughout other down-and-distance situations and things. So he brings into effect the use of all 11 guys. So the danger there is if the throw game gets going and we have to be able to help and cloud this, double that, then it opens up running areas for them. And so that would be worst-case scenario for us. So we respect his ability to throw. They do a good job of lookovers. I think the pace -- they go fast, they go fast, they go fast, and then when it is a critical down, they go fast and slow down, and they see what you're in and they change the call. One of the greater things that they do play-callwise is call the beater. They've got a good idea of what you're in and they call the play that's going to beat that play. They do a really good job at that. We played Missouri two years ago, and we played some two-man in that game, and they hadn't really seen two-man, and I think the second series after we showed the two-man, we started getting tight-end screens and the beaters came right away. So that's always kind of tells when something comes up, what is the answer? How long is it? Is it the next drive? Is it the drive after that? Is it after halftime? With these guys, it is the very next series. It will be one of those deals to where if we can keep them contained and on our terms, it will be good. If it's not, some of the situations we've got on the perimeter and the interior, it'll get interesting real quick.
Q. Do you, in your experience, factor in the lack of experience by the player and in this case, him, and the big stage?
ARANDA: Yes. You look at that. You want to be able to force him on point and make him beat you, for sure. I think, you know -- now, that's going to be true whether that's an offensive tackle or receiver or running back, but especially a quarterback. You don't want him to complete balls in critical spots and take away the stuff that they do best.
Q. Is that tricky to try to put more in the game plan?
ARANDA: It is. I think what you need to be able to do is -- for example, we practice on Mondays. It's kind of an intro day to the opponent, and we are going against our offense quite a bit. So what we need to have more of is staple pressures, staple stunts, and then along with situational calls. Right? Last play, third and 30, things of that nature. So the situational stuff we prepped. The staple stuff we haven't. That's been for the sake of "Hey, man, this is what we're going with. This week we're just running these four calls. Let's put all of the reps we've got into that." That's kind of been the case. I think you take a game where -- I think there's two two-minute drives -- I'm trying to remember. The first one, we're at 60-some plays. We ended the game at 120. We played a whole other game from that last two-minute drive to the overtimes. So what ends up happening in a game is you're always kind of -- either we're chasing someone or someone's chasing us. That's the game within the game right away, you know.
Q. What did coming back to coach at LSU mean to you?
ARANDA: "Oh, I love being here. I have a lot of respect for Coach O for sure. Coach O captures the team. He treats all of us as coaches well and with respect. So you can't ask for more than that. My family loves it here. My girls, they love their school. They've got their friends. They all have phones. They're on their phones all the time with these people. So, they're a big... You want everyone around you happy, and so that's... You feel like it's home."
Q. Does the size of your contract make it difficult to consider another job, even if it's a head coaching job?
ARANDA: "That's a good question. I haven't thought of it. I imagine it would. That's a good question. It's hard for me to answer that. I think, one side of it, it could look like that. On the other side of it, it could look like, 'Man, I don't have to worry about any other stuff. I feel security. I feel like I know where I'm at. I feel like I'm investing in this. They're investing in me. We got it.' I feel more like that."
Q. Orgeron said a few weeks ago that you're going to be a great head coach whenever you choose to be a head coach. Is that an aspiration for you?
ARANDA: "You know, I've always wanted to do that. I think all of that will come at the right time. It's crazy, because I think a lot of those questions, and I respect the question, those come around these times, when you're playing the bowl game and stuff--the time I'm talking and all that stuff. And so, I understand where it comes from. But, you know, we were talking about it on the way here in the van coming out. The bowl games are tough, man. Because I'm worrying about the game, stressing about the game. People in the hotel are all happy and smiling and all that. They're planning their day. So it's just, we're in a bubble man. I feel that way really with most of my life, to be honest. When something like that comes up, it'll come up. But it's gotta come up, though."
Q. Are you aware of the palpable fear in the LSU fan base that you're leaving?
ARANDA: "No, I hope I'm here a long time."