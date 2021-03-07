With the chance to further flush an embarrassing loss and take a three-game set against Oral Roberts, LSU dropped the final game of its weekend series Sunday afternoon, doomed by one disastrous defensive sequence and minimal offensive production in a 3-1 loss inside Alex Box Stadium.
The Tigers (9-3) controlled most of the game, as redshirt junior AJ Labas threw six scoreless innings and freshman Jordan Thompson knocked an RBI single, but they committed multiple errors on one play in the eighth inning. LSU also scored less than five runs for the first time this season as its offense struggled with stiff winds blowing into the stadium.
“We couldn’t get enough going,” Mainieri said. “We couldn’t get another run.”
Leading 1-0 with two outs in the eighth inning, freshman pitcher Will Hellmers gave up a single to Oral Roberts third baseman Adam Oviedo. The Tigers moved their outfielders back, hoping to prevent a double, but Caleb Denny smacked a fly ball that cut toward the right-field corner. It landed in one of the few open spots on the field.
“Kid hits the ball in a perfect spot that you really can’t do much about,” Labas said.
Oviedo sprinted toward home plate as LSU relayed the ball across the field. Oviedo scored, and second baseman Zach Arnold’s throw skipped past catcher Alex Milazzo.
Backing up the play, Hellmers fielded the ball and tried throwing out Denny at third base. His throw sailed into the outfield, letting Denny score the go-ahead run. Arnold and Hellmers were both charged with throwing errors.
“In retrospect, it’s a learning experience for Will there,” Mainieri said. “We don’t want him to throw the ball with two outs because with a runner in scoring position and two outs, it takes a base hit to score him. The last thing you want to do is give them a gift.
“The position players are taught that every day. The pitchers very rarely are in a position to have to understand that cardinal rule of baseball. It’s a teaching point today we had to learn the hard way.”
The Tigers put a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the eighth, but they stranded junior Gavin Dugas at third base when Oral Roberts shortstop Anthony Martinez snagged a sharply hit ball off the bat of pinch hitter Mitchell Sanford. That was a recurring theme during the loss — LSU went 1 for 15 with runners on base and 1 for 7 with them in scoring position.
“It looked like it had a base hit written all over it, and their shortstop made an amazing play,” Mainieri said. “I can’t even believe he made that play. I thought the ball was past him and the game was tied.”
Instead, Oral Roberts (4-7) took the lead into the ninth inning and padded the score against senior pitcher Devin Fontenot. Fontenot hit a batter and balked before Ryan Cash, Oral Roberts’ leading hitter, zipped an RBI single through the left side of the infield.
The run provided insurance, and LSU went down in order in the ninth inning. Oral Roberts’ players, who entered the weekend 2-6 after losing a series to South Alabama, rushed from their dugout and celebrated around the mound. LSU’s players shuffled into the locker room. Mainieri got the attention Oral Roberts coach Ryan Folmar and tipped his cap.
After LSU suffered its worst loss since 2007 in the first game of the series, 22-7, and turned around to blow out Oral Roberts on Saturday, Mainieri hoped his team could show more resilience and close the series. But LSU dropped to 1-2 in one-run games this season.
“You’ve got to be able to win the close ones,” Mainieri said. “It takes a lot of poise and composure to win the close ones. The blowouts don’t happen very frequently, especially against good teams, so you’ve got to be ready to win the close ones.”