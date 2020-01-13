Trevor Lawrence had never lost a game in college.

Trevor Lawrence had never played Joe Burrow.

And if you know anything about Burrow, you know he has a knack for doing things nobody else has done.

So it probably shouldn't come as a shocker that the first meeting between Burrow and Lawrence went to Burrow, who led LSU to a 42-25 victory over Clemson in the College Football Playoff Championship Game on Monday night.

An LSU team whose mantra has been "One team, one heartbeat" should add one more part to that ... one helluva quarterback.

This was Round I for Burrow vs. Lawrence.

Don't be surprised if Monday's winner-takes-all showdown is the first of many battles between two guys who will be legends on their college campuses forever.

A rivalry may have been born on this electric night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome between Burrow and Lawrence, both who will likely be the first to hear their names called in the next two NFL drafts.

Someday, we could be anticipating Burrow vs. Lawrence the same way we once salivated to see Tom Brady face Peyton Manning.

+5 Cigar smoke and completed dreams: Joe Burrow revels in LSU national championship glory Joe Burrow completed the greatest season by a quarterback in college football history and led LSU to the College Football Playoff National Championship, completing his childhood dreams.

Burrow will almost certainly be the No. 1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in April, returning to the state where he starred in high school.

Lawrence will be the same in 2021.

Playing on the biggest stage in college football, Burrow and Lawrence lived up to the hype you would expect from this year's Heisman Trophy winner and the frontrunner for the award heading into next season.

Lawrence was good.

Burrow was great.

Drew Brees, who was in attendance Monday night, and Tom Brady are much closer to the end of their careers than the beginning, leaving the game in the hands of quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

+3 'This is for everybody': LSU caps perfect season with national title win over Clemson Cigar clippings were scattered on the locker-room floor, a haze of smoke flooded the air and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow emerged with a stogie …

But Burrow and Lawrence, who looked the part of NFL quarterbacks for most of Monday night, are coming.

Burrow, a senior, will head to the NFL first after playing his final game in purple and gold Monday night.

And boy does he look ready.

Brees, who wears No. 9 for the Saints and was dressed in LSU gear, had to be pleased with what he saw in LSU's No. 9.

Simply put, Burrow was stellar, completing 31 of 49 passes for 463 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for one. He did so despite "gasping for air and wondering if he had just broken a rib right at the end of the first half," according to an ESPN report. Not that Burrow needed to play through any injury to add anything else to his legacy. His legacy was cemented long before kickoff Monday night, growing each time he dropped back and threw a pass or scrambled. He's done it all this season, rewriting the LSU and the college football record books while leading LSU to its fourth national title.

In the process, Burrow handed Clemson's sophomore quarterback his first loss since 2017 when Lawrence was playing in a high school playoff game in Georgia.

Lawrence, meanwhile, completed 18 of 37 passes for 234 yards. But he threw zero touchdowns as Clemson was denied its bid to become the first back-to-back champion since Alabama repeated in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

During halftime of Monday's game, the greatest players in college football history were recognized. Jim Brown, Herschel Walker, Barry Sanders, Earl Campbell and Roger Staubach were among the legends recognized for some of the best careers ever.

But this night belonged to Joe Burrow, an LSU legend who capped off the greatest college football season for a quarterback.

Ever.