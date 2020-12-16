It's been over two years since LSU coach Ed Orgeron said that he needed to recruit better linemen to compete with Alabama. The Tigers landed an official signing from a big-time defensive end on Wednesday.
Four-star defensive end Landon Jackson officially signed with LSU on Wednesday. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound recruit was one of three defensive ends who were committed to LSU entering the NCAA's early signing period.
Officially a Tiger 💛💜 #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/k2xcyqm9ix— Landon Jackson (@landonjackson40) December 16, 2020
LSU lost out on four-star defensive end Keanu Koht, who flipped to Alabama on Wednesday, but Orgeron still holds onto Jackson, who will be a big addition to the Tigers.
There's still attention hanging over five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith, who will make his selection at 3:30 p.m.
ABOUT LANDON JACKSON
- FROM: Texarkana, Texas
- POSITION: weakside defensive end
- MEASURABLES: 6-6, 240 pounds
- COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 123 nationally; No. 7 at position; No. 19 in Texas
CLICK HERE FOR LATEST UPDATES ON NCAA EARLY SIGNING PERIOD, 2021 LSU CLASS