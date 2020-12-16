Tiger Stadium: lsu football stock
Advocate file image of Death Valley.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

It's been over two years since LSU coach Ed Orgeron said that he needed to recruit better linemen to compete with Alabama. The Tigers landed an official signing from a big-time defensive end on Wednesday.

Four-star defensive end Landon Jackson officially signed with LSU on Wednesday. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound recruit was one of three defensive ends who were committed to LSU entering the NCAA's early signing period.

LSU lost out on four-star defensive end Keanu Koht, who flipped to Alabama on Wednesday, but Orgeron still holds onto Jackson, who will be a big addition to the Tigers.

There's still attention hanging over five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith, who will make his selection at 3:30 p.m.

ABOUT LANDON JACKSON

  • FROM: Texarkana, Texas
  • POSITION: weakside defensive end
  • MEASURABLES: 6-6, 240 pounds
  • COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 123 nationally; No. 7 at position; No. 19 in Texas

