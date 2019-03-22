JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The LSU basketball team’s mantra throughout its 27-win season has been about focus.
“The bigger the game, the narrower your focus has to be,” now-suspended coach Will Wade told the Tigers early and often.
But, as the Tigers know by now, narrower takes on a different meaning at this time of the year.
Everything changes in the NCAA tournament, where a dream season can quickly be ruined by a lack of focus.
Which is why 12th-ranked LSU (27-6) is only thinking about one thing going into a NCAA tournament second-round matchup with Maryland (23-10) at 11:10 a.m. Saturday in Veterans Memorial Arena.
Following Thursday’s 79-74 victory over Yale in its tournament opener, LSU’s thoughts were only on Maryland and a trip to the Sweet 16.
That has been done by the Tigers just twice in the past 31 seasons — in 2000 and in '06, the last time LSU reached the Final Four.
“I’ve given it a little bit of thought, but not too much,” forward Naz Reid said Friday. “I’m just focused on Maryland, the game in front of us.
"Hopefully, we can win that game and go to the Sweet 16. But right now, I’m focused only on Maryland.”
That would be wise considering how No. 6 seed Maryland poses a very real problem for third-seeded LSU.
Even though Maryland had dropped three of its past four games heading into the NCAA tournament, the Terrapins gamely fought back Thursday for s 79-77 win over Belmont to join the Tigers in the second round.
“The first game is always pretty hard,” LSU freshman guard Javonte Smart said. “We got that first game out of the way … we got the win.”
After struggling a bit in the closing minutes against Yale, narrowing the focus a little more will be important with Maryland up next.
Assistant coach Greg Heiar said Friday that Maryland, with a pair of 6-foot-10 forwards in Bruno Fernando and Jalen Smith, plays a physical game much like a couple of their high-caliber Southeastern Conference foes.
“They’re an inside-out team, a lot like Tennessee or Kentucky, in the way they play,” Heiar said. “So obviously, that’s a winning philosophy in the NCAA tournament when you play inside-out.
“They have a tremendous post player,” he said of Fernando, a first-team All-Big Ten pick. “They play through him. They’re going to play through him in transition, they play through him in the half court. When he’s trailing in transition, they’re going to ball-screen and roll him in to the past.”
Fernando, who averages a double-double with 13.7 points and 10.5 rebounds a game, and Smith will certainly be a handful for LSU’s big-man duo of Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams.
“They do a great job of driving and kicking, just putting a lot of pressure on you,” Heiar said. “They’re also an unbelievable rebounding team, so there are definitely a lot of challenges for us going into this game.
“But our guys seem to focus and lock in for challenges like this, and that’s a good thing right now.”
Still, it’s only natural to look at what they’re playing for, LSU guard Skylar Mays said.
Mays, a Baton Rouge native, was just 8 years old when LSU last went to the Sweet 16 back in 2006 en route to earning that Final Four berth, so that can be their motivation to win.
“I remember watching LSU beat Duke (in the regional semifinals),” said Mays, who had 19 points to lead LSU in its win over Yale. “I was a Duke fan at the time, so I remember watching that game.”
But while motivation can be good, he knows they’ll have to do more to get past Maryland.
“They kind of mirror us; that’s a pretty good comparison,” he said. “But we’re definitely expecting a tough matchup. Hopefully, we can pull it out.”
The basics
WHAT: Maryland vs. No. 12 LSU
WHEN: 11:10 a.m. Saturday
WHERE: Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.
TV: CBS
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: TBA
Briefly
• LSU and Maryland have split their four meetings in basketball. The Tigers lost in 1931 and 1963, but more recently prevailed in 1987 (55-54) and 1989 (79-77).
• LSU sophomore guard Tremont Waters needs six points Saturday to reach 1,000 for his career. Also, one more steal will break LSU's s single-season record of 93.
• Kavell Bigby-Williams is the first LSU player since Craig Victor in 2016 to have three double-digit rebound games with 11 vs. Vanderbilt and Florida and 10 against Yale.
Probable lineups
Maryland (23-10)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Anthony Cowan 6-0 Jr. 15.8 4.3*
G Eric Ayala 6-5 Fr. 8.6 2.8
G Darryl Morsell 6-5 So. 8.4 3.1
F Bruno Fernando 6-10 So. 13.7 10.5
F Jalen Smith 6-10 Fr. 11.6 6.8
Key reserves
G Aaron Wiggins 6-6 Fr. 8.2 3.3
G Serrel Smith 6-4 Fr. 3.5 1.3
F Ricky Lindo 6-8 Fr. 1.6 3.6
* assists
LSU (27-6)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Tremont Waters 5-11 So. 15.1 6.0*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Jr. 13.5 3.2
G Marlon Taylor 6-5 Jr. 6.9 3.6
F Naz Reid 6-10 Fr. 13.8 7.3
F Kavell Bigby-Williams 6-11 Sr. 7.9 6.7
Key reserves
G Javonte Smart 6-4 Fr. 11.5 2.4*
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 Fr. 7.1 5.5
F Darius Days 6-6 Fr. 5.2 4.0
* assists