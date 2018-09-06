To play Myles Brennan or not to play him? That is the question before LSU coach Ed Orgeron and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger on Saturday night against Southeastern Louisiana.
It has been said since Joe Burrow arrived on the South Louisiana scene this summer and made his seemingly inevitable march on the starting quarterback job that LSU should redshirt Brennan if it can. That is, if Burrow plays well enough and stays healthy enough that Brennan can still have three remaining seasons of eligibility starting in 2019.
Orgeron does not appear to be in that camp. Treading a careful line between expressing his private thoughts and not wanting to disrespect his opponent, Coach O said he would like to play Brennan on Saturday if he can.
“Myles is our second-team quarterback,” Orgeron said. “I had mentioned going into the fourth quarter of putting in Myles. Let him play. But they (Miami) scored those points, and it was too close. Not that Myles couldn’t have gone in and done a good job. But we’re going to treat him just like the second-team quarterback. If he (Burrow is) struggling, we’re going to put him in.”
This is guesswork, but I do not expect LSU will plan a first-half appearance for Brennan. Many years ago, Mickey Guidry would make a scripted appearance each half in relief of Tommy Hodson, a four-year starter. That does not seem to fit the Ensminger/Orgeron M.O.
So the Tigers have to build a big enough lead to make LSU’s coaches — who want to make a priority of getting reps for Burrow, still under warranty after having arrived this summer — while getting Brennan more meaningful work than the proverbial mop-up time. It calls for some urgency and focus on the Tigers’ part to create that opportunity.
Orgeron added at his weekly news conference Tuesday he wants to bolster team morale by playing as many players as he can. Teams are not restricted in how many players they can dress out for non-conference home games. If those guys are getting all dressed up, naturally they want to see some action.
“We want to play a lot of guys, and we want to put them in specific positions where their skill set fits our offense,” Orgeron said. “That’s one thing that Steve does a bunch. We have a lot of good athletes. I want our guys to stay fresh.”
Back to Brennan. There is simply no need to worry about saving him for the future. Not considering the NCAA’s new liberal redshirt rules, which allow a player to compete in four games and still not burn his year of eligibility. Not when he is one Burrow injury away from being thrust into a game, perhaps for the long term. He got some experience in six games as a freshman in 2017 — completing 14 of 24 passes for 182 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions — but needs more. Such is the precarious nature of the LSU quarterback situation in the aftermath of the August transfers of Justin McMillan and Lowell Narcisse.
The Canada bowl
Bowl projections in September are dart-throwing with footballs, but it is interesting to see where LSU’s projections stand in the wake of Sunday’s 33-17 upset of Miami.
There are some, like Jerry Palm of CBSSports.com, who still have LSU in the Texas Bowl (against Oklahoma State). But other college football writers, like Mitch Sherman of ESPN.com, upgraded the Tigers significantly, projecting them in the Peach Bowl in a rematch of January’s Citrus Bowl against Notre Dame. LSU has yet to reach a CFP New Year’s Six bowl, and seeing the Tigers projected in one considering the pre-Miami gloom and doom forecasts is noteworthy.
Then there is Brant Parsons of the Orlando Sentinel. I like the way his mind works. He has LSU playing Maryland in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida. Four of nine predictions we polled as of Thursday have LSU in Tampa, but Parsons’ matchup would be delightfully intriguing. Maryland is the new address of former LSU offensive coordinator Matt Canada, who so famously was the oil to Orgeron’s water in his one season in Baton Rouge in 2017.
Canada led the Terrapins to their own upset victory, 34-29 over Texas, as interim head coach. A picture of Canada and Orgeron grinning/grimacing in a trophy photo op would be priceless.