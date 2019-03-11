The LSU gymnastics team saw its NQS average rise again this week, but the Tigers remained No. 4 in the national rankings.
LSU’s NQS (National Qualifying Score) improved to 197.475 from 197.380. However, the Tigers’ season-high score of 198.150 Friday against Oregon State does not count. LSU is ranked behind Oklahoma (198.025), UCLA (197.885) and Florida (197.675) and ahead of Denver (197.365).
Under the NQS format, a team counts its top six scores (three of them in away meets), discards the the top score and averages the next five. That does allow LSU to count its 197.900 score from March 1 against Georgia.
The Tigers have now posted five straight plus-197 scores heading into their regular-season finale at 7 p.m. CDT Friday at No. 31 Arizona. The meet will not be televised.
LSU senior Sarah Finnegan is ranked fourth nationally in the all around, fourth on floor and uneven bars, tied for seventh on balance beam and tied for 16th on vault.
Junior Kennedi Edney, who had a 10 Friday on floor, is 15th in the all-around and tied for 13th on vault. Sophomore Reagan Campbell is 13th on beam.