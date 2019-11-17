LSU remains the No. 1 team in the country for the second-straight week in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls a day after a 21-point road win against Ole Miss, whose quarterback set a school record for rush yards in a game.

The Tigers received 55 of the a possible 65 first-place votes in the coaches poll. In the AP poll, LSU received 54 of a possible 62 first-place votes. Those first-place vote totals are the same as last week's.

The newest version of the College Football Playoff rankings, where LSU ascended to No. 1 last week for the first time in school history, will be unveiled at 6 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.

Heisman Trophy frontrunner Joe Burrow threw for a career-best 489 yards and five touchdowns as LSU built a big lead and held off Ole Miss, 58-37, on Saturday night.

Coming off an emotional 46-41 win at Alabama last week, the Tigers (10-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) scored on four of their first five possessions jump out to a 28-0 lead over the Rebels (4-7, 2-5).

Though the lasting memory of the game for LSU is its normally stout defense giving up chunks of yards. Ole Miss freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee had 212 yards rushing yards, a school record for a quarterbacks, and three touchdowns. In all, the Tigers allowed more than 400 yards rushing.

LSU can clinch the Southeastern Conference Western Division title and a berth in the SEC championship game with a win Saturday at home vs. Arkansas.

AP POLL

1. LSU (10-0)

2. Ohio State (10-0)

3. Clemson (11-0)

4. Georgia (9-1)

5. Alabama (9-1)

6. Oregon (9-1)

7. Utah (9-1)

8. Oklahoma (9-1)

9. Penn State (9-1)

10. Florida (9-2)

11. Minnesota (9-1)

12. Michigan (8-2)

13. Baylor (9-1)

14. Wisconsin (8-2)

15. Notre Dame (8-2)

16. Auburn (7-3)

17. Cincinnati (9-1)

18. Memphis (9-1)

19. Iowa (7-3)

20. Boise State (9-1)

21. SMU (9-1)

22. Oklahoma State (7-3)

23. Appalachian State (9-1)

24. Texas A&M (7-3)

25. Virginia Tech (7-3)

USA TODAY/COACHES POLL

1. LSU (10-0)

2. Ohio State (10-0)

3. Clemson (11-0)

4. Georgia (9-1)

5. Alabama (9-1)

6. Oregon (9-1)

7. Oklahoma (9-1)

8. Utah (9-1)

9. Penn State (9-1)

10. Florida (9-2)

11. Minnesota (9-1)

12. Michigan 8-2)

13. Baylor (9-1)

14. Wisconsin (8-2)

15. Notre Dame 8-2)

16. Auburn (7-3)

17. Cincinnati (9-1)

18. Memphis (9-1)

19. Boise State (9-1)

20. Iowa (7-3)

21. SMU (9-1)

22. Appalachian State (9-1)

23. Oklahoma State (7-3)

24. Texas A&M (7-3)

25. San Diego State (8-2)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.