LSU forward Shareef O’Neal will be out for the remainder of season, coach Will Wade said Thursday.

During a news conference previewing Saturday’s game with Missouri, Wade was asked for an update on O’Neal and if he could return for the Southeastern Conference tournament next week.

“No. I don’t expect to have him back, he probably won’t be back all year,” Wade said. “He’s working hard, but he won’t be back all year I’d guess.”

The 6-foot-10 O’Neal suffered a foot injury in practice the day before LSU’s SEC opener against Texas A&M back on Dec. 29.

He missed the first six conference games before returning on Jan. 19 for a home game with Alabama.

O'Neal, a sophomore transfer from UCLA, played in five games before re-injuring the foot in LSU's second game against Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Feb. 3 and hasn’t played since.

He played in a total of 10 games, averaging 2.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while getting 14.6 minutes of playing time per game.