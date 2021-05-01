After four years of doing all the dirty work at LSU, Tory Carter will get his NFL shot with the Tennessee Titans.
The tight end and fullback agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, a source told The Advocate | Times-Picayune, becoming the eighth LSU player to land with their first NFL team over the weekend.
Carter was LSU's starting fullback in 2018, the year before the program's transformation into a modern spread attack. In the last two seasons Carter mainly saw action as a tight end or H-back in the backfield.
Carter, a Georgia native, had two carries for four yards in his four seasons along with 16 catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns. He also recorded eight career tackles on special teams. The Georgia native played in seven games in 2020, starting one.