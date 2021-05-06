The LSU beach volleyball team enters the NCAA championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama, starting Friday closer to its goal of a national championship than ever before.
“We have been there a lot,” LSU coach Russell Brock said. “We make an effort to play there. Nobody in our lineup has not played (at Gulf Shores) multiple times.”
The Tigers (25-7) earned the No. 4 national seed, the highest in program history. LSU will open the double-elimination tournament at 10 a.m. against No. 5 Loyola Marymount. The winner will play the winner of No. 1 UCLA against No. 8 TCU at 3 p.m., after the losers of those matches play an elimination game at 1 p.m.
LSU is unbeaten against all teams ranked outside the top three. But against No. 1 UCLA (26-3), No. 2 USC (26-4) and No. 3 Florida State (32-4), the Tigers compiled a 1-7 record often losing close matches.
It was a somewhat disappointing run for a team that started this season as the top-ranked team after finishing the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season at No. 1.
“I think heading into the tournament, a theme for a lot of our players is they are playing the best they have played all year,” Brock said. “That is not by accident. It is because they have made an investment to address vulnerabilities in their game.”
Still, LSU is confident that they will finish at the top again this year.
That confidence comes in large part from having the nation’s best pair leading the Tigers on Court 1.
Seniors Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth are 32-0 together, the nation’s only pair with more than 30 wins and an undefeated record.
“Taryn and I want to go get a win for the team,” Nuss said. “I know every game we play this weekend is going to be a battle. We are playing the best of the best. I just want to start playing already.”
Nuss, who is from New Orleans, has been critical to LSU’s success in beach volleyball.
She is the winningest player in the history of collegiate beach volleyball, along with owning numerous LSU records, including being part of the winningest pair with senior Claire Coppola.
Nuss and her fellow seniors have taken LSU from a team that had never made the tournament to a program that has become a regular in Gulf Shores.
“This is it,” senior Toni Rodriguez said. “There is no better way to leave LSU than a national championship. So we are very excited and ready to go.”
The Tigers' opener against Loyola Marymount (29-6) is the first-ever matchup between the two teams. The Lions are also unbeaten (29-0) against teams outside of the top three.
“I think we are fully prepared for what is coming this weekend,” Rodriguez said. “I am feeling super-excited, super-confident. I think we are going to be really good out in Gulf Shores this weekend. I can feel it."
Unlike most regular-season matchups where all five courts finish play, the NCAA tournament will be played until a team wins three courts.
Once a team clinches the match with three courts, the match is ended. That means a match can finish 3-0 or 3-1 with the other courts going unfinished.