A brief recap of LSU’s thrilling 60-59 win over Mississippi State in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday night:

The good

It wasn't a classic performance by any stretch of the imagination, but LSU knuckled down and did what it had to do in the final 5½ minutes of Saturday night's game with Mississippi State. Despite being roughed up on the backboards, the Tigers fought back from a nine-point deficit and pulled out a victory by outscoring the Bulldogs 16-6 in the final 5:18.

The bad

LSU connected on just 37.3% of its field-goal attempts in going 22 of 59 for its second-worst shooting night of the season. The Tigers were absolutely horrid from beyone the 3-point arc in making 2 of 21 for 9.5%, something they'll have to work on to be in the hunt for the SEC regular-season title.

Player of the game

Skylar Mays scored just 11 points, but his two-point field-goal from 20 feet out found nothing but the bottom of the net and beat the buzzer to send the PMAC crowd into a frenzy. Mays also pulled down four rebounds and recorded four steals, but his clutch, on-the-money shot put him over the top.

Key stat

LSU turned the ball over just eight times, while forcing Mississippi State into 18 miscues. The Tigers used the big advantage there to pile up 24 second-chance points to just eight for the Bulldogs. That 16-point edge there offset State's huge 49-31 rebounding advantage.

Who's next?

LSU (11-4, 3-0 SEC) goes back on the road to play Texas A&M (8-6, 2-1 SEC) in Reed Arena on Tuesday night. The 6 p.m. contest will be televised by SEC Network. A&M defeated Vanderbilt 69-50 in Nashville on Saturday.

