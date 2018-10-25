The LSU Tigers wrapped up their abbreviated open date week practices Thursday with the annual "Tiger Bowl" scrimmage. With helmets and shoulder pads put away until Monday, many players jumped in cars and grabbed plane tickets for a weekend trip home before returning to ramp up preparations for next Saturday’s showdown with No. 1-ranked Alabama.
Quarterback Joe Burrow was headed back home to Athens, Ohio, to catch his alma mater Athens High School take on its archrival, Nelsonville York.
“My mind and body needed a break,” Burrow said. “That’ll be great for me.”
By the way, what was your record at Athens against Nelsonville, Joe?
“Four-and-0, baby,” Burrow said with a broad smile.
Statistically speaking
LSU goes into its open date week ranked No. 1 in the FBS with 14 interceptions. Overall, the Tigers have forced 19 turnovers, ranking second in the FBS behind only Kansas (21). LSU’s plus-1.5 turnover margin ranks fifth.
The Tigers are allowing 15.1 points per game, which ranks seventh nationally.
Tracy is No. 1, too
LSU place-kicker Cole Tracy is first in the FBS with 2.63 made field goals per game.
The SEC special teams player of the week for the fourth time this season, Tracy was 4-for-4 in LSU’s 19-3 win Saturday over Mississippi State.
Tracy is 21 of 23, a .913 percentage that ranks seventh in the FBS. However only one other kicker ranked in the top 50, Andre Szmyt of Syracuse, has attempted as many as 20 field goals. Szmyt is 18 of 20 this season.
Strength coach follies
Aside from the Zapruder film-like multiple replays of linebacker Devin White’s targeting hit on Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, the most viral video from the game had to be that of LSU assistant strength coach Jake Riedel head-butting Tigers tight end Racey McMath.
There was one big difference: McMath was wearing his helmet, while Riedel’s dome was completely bare.
“I like our strength coaches,” said Orgeron, himself an assistant strength coach at Arkansas early in his career. “They bring a lot of energy. I love what they do. Obviously I don’t want them to crack their heads.”