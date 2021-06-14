Former LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri is done as a coach for the Tigers, but he isn't done with Baton Rouge.

His 15-year career with LSU came to an end Sunday night when the Tigers dropped their second super regional game to Tennessee, ending their season.

While his head coaching career is over, Mainieri shared his plans to stay in the Baton Rouge area during his retirement press conference last month.

Inside the emotional final moments of LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri's career Paul Mainieri's Hall of Fame coaching career ended with LSU's loss in Game 2 of the super regional. As it did, he thought a lot about his dad.

Mainieri said he and his wife Karen recently built a house in St. Gabriel that they plan to reside in post retirement. He highlighted the fact that it's only one door down from their daughter Samantha, son-in-law Nick and their two grandkids.

Additionally, Mainieri mentioned that his son Tommy recently graduated from LSU's School of Dentistry and will be working at a practice on Highland Road, less than 15 minutes away from St. Gabriel.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

"Karen and I are going to enjoy our life and do some things we haven't been able to do," Manieri said, explaining that his bucket list includes going to the Kentucky Derby, watching the Masters and attending the Indianapolis 500.

"[But] you know what I want to do, really? I want to go visit former players," Mainieri said. "I don't want them to come to my funeral someday, I won't be able to enjoy them then. I want to go visit them while I'm alive, I want to see the fruits of my labor, I want to see their families."