FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The LSU baseball team played clean defense last weekend at Mississippi State — but after the first night the Arkansas series, the Tigers' infield was once again under the microscope.
Although the scoreboard showed only one error after LSU's 5-4 loss in Thursday's opener — a throwing error by Jacob Berry in the first inning, which allow a runner to advance to second after a single — it was clear that defense was more of an issue than the statistics let on.
During the Tigers' trip to Florida last month, LSU flip-flopped Jordan Thompson from shortstop to second base and Cade Doughty from base to shortstop, but the two returned to their previous positions against Mississippi State.
“If we’re going to be a great team, I think that’s the way that it needs to be, and they’re going to have to play well at those positions,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said last Friday following Tigers' the 5-2 victory over Mississippi State.
And yet, both struggled against the Razorbacks on Thursday night. It didn’t help (and perhaps wasn't fair) that they paled in comparison to Arkansas second baseman Robert Moore and shortstop Jalen Battles, both projected to go in the first two rounds of the MLB draft.
Moore caught a hard line drive by Brayden Jobert in the third inning Thursday, then turned the pivotal double play in the eighth that kept LSU from tying the score.
Johnson once again reiterated that there won’t be changes to the personnel on the field, and that his Tigers must simply play better defense.
The Tigers started adding more of what Johnson calls “Day 1 fundamental” drills to their practice regimen the week before the Mississippi State series. Those include the fine details of staying low to the ground and where to set their vision.
Thompson described it best when he was standing three feet away from the wall during an interview after the second Mississippi State game, demonstrating one of the Day 1 drills.
“Maybe from here to the wall, we’re fielding balls, making sure we’re down in our legs with our gloves in front,” Thompson said. “We’re doing a lot more attention to detail and stuff like that.”
In groups of three, Johnson and assistant coach Dan Fitzgerald will also feed ground balls in ways they think will mimic in-game situations to their infielders. While Johnson normally left infield drills solely to Fitzgerald at the beginning of the season, he decided to work more closely with the defense in that week before the Tigers faced the Bulldogs.
“Coach Fitzgerald is a really good infield coach. I am jumping in; we’re both coaching the infielders from this point forward,” Johnson said Saturday. “It’s a combo of putting them in position where we are playing them and repping out balls we think they’re going to get in the game, so there’s the game prep for that. And then it’s back to what I call Day 1 fundamentals: play low, catching the ball off their left eye, following their throw. We’ve got to get better at those.”
In addition, Johnson said, coaches print out individualized practice plans with points of emphasis for each player to focus on.
But while the work is happening, defense is what cost the Tigers a win Thursday night in Fayetteville, and if they hope to move up in the Southeastern Conference, they’ll have to start seeing the results.