After being named a first-team All-Southeastern Conference pick last month, LSU point guard Tremont Waters received another big honor Tuesday morning.

Waters, a sophomore, was an honorable mention selection on The Associated Press' All-America team in a nationwide vote of 63 sportswriters and broadcasters.

The AP All-America team is comprised of three teams of five players each with honorable mentions following.

To be eligible for honorable mention, a player must have been his conference's player of the year as chosen by the league or be named on at least two ballots cast.

Last month, Waters was named a first-team selection on the All-SEC squad chosen by the league's coaches. He was also a first-team pick on the all-conference team voted on by an AP panel of writers and broadcasters who covered the league.

Waters also shared the coaches' defensive player of the year honor with Kentucky's Ashton Hagans.

The New Haven, Connecticut, native led LSU, which won the SEC regular-season title with a 16-2 record, to a 28-7 overall mark and to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament before the 12th-ranked and third-seeded Tigers were eliminated Friday night by Michigan State 80-63.

Waters topped LSU in three key categories in averaging 15.3 points, 5.8 assists and 2.9 steals a game.

Tennessee forward Grant Williams was chosen to the AP All-America squad as a first-team pick, while Kentucky forward PJ Washington was a third-team selection.

In addition to Waters, other SEC players making honorable mention were Arkansas forward Daniel Gafford and Tennessee guard Admiral Schofield.

Former LSU forward Jeremy Combs was also an honorable mention pick. Combs played this past season at Texas Southern for former LSU coach Johnny Jones and was the Southwestern Athletic Conference's player of the year.

2019 AP All-America team

First team

Zion Williamson, Duke, 6-7, 285, Fr., Spartanburg, S.C.

Grant Williams, Tennessee, 6-7, 236, Jr., Charlotte, N.C.

RJ Barrett, Duke, 6-7, 202, Fr., Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Ja Morant, Murray State, 6-3, 175, So., Dalzell, S.C.

Cassius Winston, Michigan State, 6-1, 185, Jt., Detroit, Mich.

Second team

Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga, 6-8, 230, Jr., Toyama, Japan

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech, 6-6, 195, So., Lubbock, Texas

Markus Howard, Marquette, 5-11, 175, Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin, 6-10, 237, Sr., Milan, Ill.

Carsen Edwards, Purdue, 6-1, 200, Jr., Atascocita, Texas

Third team

De'Andre Hunter, Virginia, 6-7, 225, Jr., Philadelphia, Pa.

Dedric Lawson, Kansas, 6-9, 235, Jr., Memphis, Tenn.

Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga, 6-8, 215, Jr., Phoenix, Ariz.

PJ Washington, Kentucky, 6-8, 228 So., Dallas, Texas

Kyle Guy, Virginia, 6-2, 175, Jr., Indianapolis, Ind.

Honorable mention

(listed in alphabetical order)

Keith Braxton, St. Francis (Pa.); Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan; Tookie Brown, Georgia Southern; Chris Clemons, Campbell; RJ Cole, Howard; Jeremy Combs, Texas Southern; Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati; Mike Daum, South Dakota State; Jordan Davis, Northern Colorado; Cameron Delaney, Sam Houston State; Lamine Diane, Cal State Northridge; Daniel Gafford, Arkansas; Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Davidson; Rapolas Ivanauskas, Colgate; Ty Jerome, Virginia; Cameron Johnson, North Carolina; Anthony Lamb, Vermont; Fletcher Magee, Wofford; Caleb Martin, Nevada; CJ Massinburg, Buffalo; Garrison Mathews, Lipscomb; Luke Maye, North Carolina; Drew McDonald, Northern Kentucky; Sam Merrill, Utah State; Jaylen Nowell, Washington; Miye Oni, Yale; Shamorie Ponds, St. John's; Myles Powell, Seton Hall; Admiral Schofield, Tennessee; Marial Shayok, Iowa State; B.J. Stith, Old Dominion; Matisse Thybulle, Washington; Jake Toolson, Utah Valley; Marques Townes, Loyola of Chicago; Tremont Waters, LSU; Coby White, North Carolina; Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra; Cameron Young, Quinnipiac.