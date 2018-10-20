lsumissstatefootball0302.102118 bf
Score by quarters

Mississippi St. 3 0 0 0 — 3

LSU 7 3 6 3 — 19

First quarter

LSU: Nick Brossette 1 run at 12:37 (Cole Tracy kick). DRIVE: 3 plays, 3 yards, 1:05. KEY PLAY: Drive was set up on Michael Divinity's interception off Nick Fitzgerald and 31-yard return to the MSU 3. TIGERS 7, BULLDOGS 0.

MISSISSIPPI STATE: Jace Christmann 19 field goal at 8:43. DRIVE: 7-73-3:54. KEY PLAYS: Kylin Hill starts the drive with an 18-yard run to the MSU 43. Fitzgerald 40-yard run up the middle to the LSU 17, then gets 13 yards on the next play for a first-and-goal at the 4. TIGERS 7, BULLDOGS 3.

Second quarter

LSU: Tracy 25 field goal at 0:00. DRIVE: 15-64-3:29. KEY PLAYS: Joe Burrow starts the drive with an 11-yard pass to Stephen Sullivan to the LSU 40. On third-and-10, Burrow's 19-yard pass to Derrick Dillon keeps the drive going at the State 41. Brossette 6-yard run on third-and-6 to the MSU 31 extends the drive. Burrow 11-yard pass to Dee Anderson to the State 20. TIGERS 10, BULLDOGS 3.

Third quarter

LSU: Tracy 38 field goal at 10:44. DRIVE: 10-55-4:16. KEY PLAYS: Burrow starts the drive with a 9-yard pass to Justin Jefferson to the LSU 34. Brossette 12-yard run to the 46. Burrow 7-yard pass to Jefferson on third-and-6 extends the drive at the MSU 43. Pass interference penalty on State's Johnathan Abram moves the ball to the MSU 27.  TIGERS 13, BULLDOGS 3.

LSU: Tracy 29 field goal at 2:54. DRIVE: 9-44-2:54. KEY PLAYS: Facemask penalty on MSU's Montez Sweat on the first play of the drive gives LSU a first down at the State 40. Burrow 11-yard pass to Ja'Marr Chase to the 29. Clyde Edwards-Helaire 9-yard run to the 20. TIGERS 16, BULLDOGS 3.

Fourth quarter

LSU: Tracy 40 field goal at 10:42. DRIVE: 10-51-5:13. KEY PLAYS: Brossette 6-yard run to the LSU 47 sets up third-and-1. Burrow 8-yard run on the next play to the MSU 45. TIGERS 19, BULLDOGS 3.

FINAL SCORE: LSU 19, Mississippi State 3

RECORDS: LSU 7-1, 4-1 SEC; Mississippi State 4-3, 1-3 SEC

ATTENDANCE: 101,340 (paid)

