The LSU offense may have found its footing at the right time as the Tigers prepare to open SEC play on Saturday with an 11 a.m. kickoff against Mississippi State in Starkville.
LSU (2-1) put together a 35-point first half on its way to a 49-21 victory over a Central Michigan squad that put a scare into Missouri in a season-opening 34-24 loss.
This week, the competition takes a significant leap forward when LSU travels to Mississippi State planning to avoid a second consecutive loss to Mike Leach’s Bulldogs. A year ago, MSU stunned LSU 44-34 in Baton Rouge.
MSU is coming off a controversial 31-29 loss to Memphis that involved multiple mistakes by officials that the SEC later admitted to.
Prior to the loss at Memphis, the Bulldogs (2-1) picked up a pair of solid wins over Louisiana Tech and North Carolina State.
While Leach’s squads at Washington State and Texas Tech were rarely known for defense, this year’s Mississippi State squad has been competent on that side of the ball. The 24-10 win over N.C. State on Sept. 11 is a good example of a Leach-coached squad winning with defense. The Wolfpack were held to 335 yards total, including just 32 on the ground.
While LSU’s passing attack seemed to get rolling against CMU, it remains to be seen if the Tigers can put together a consistent rushing game. LSU managed just 84 yards on 24 carries against the Chippewas.
While LSU gave fans some hope with its play against CMU, Ed Orgeron’s status as a coach on the hot seat remains unchanged. This week’s game may not be a must-win for Orgeron, but it feels pretty close.
Week 3: LSU vs. Mississippi State
When: Saturday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m.
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Mississippi
The line: LSU (-2 1/2) at Mississippi State
Series record: 75-36-3, LSU leads
Mississippi State's record: 2-1
LSU’s record: 2-1
HOW TO WATCH, STREAMING
The game is available to watch on ESPN and the WATCH ESPN app with a cable subscription to a package that includes ESPN.
RADIO
WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)
WDGL-FM 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)
KLWB 103.7 FM (Lafayette)
Check here for more information on LSU football radio affiliates.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
85.7: The average yards per rush for the LSU offense.
21.1: The average yards per reception by LSU receiver Deion Smith.
22: The number of receptions made by MSU running back Jo’quavious Marks.
623: The number of passing yards last season vs. LSU by MSU QB K.J. Costello.
863: The number of passing yards by LSU QB Max Johnson this season.
SEC SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY'S GAMES
11 a.m. - Georgia at Vanderbilt (SECN)
11 a.m. - Missouri at Boston College (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. - Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (at Arlington, Texas) (CBS)
3 p.m. - Georgia State at Auburn (SEC Network)
6 p.m. - Tennessee at Florida (ESPN)
6 p.m. - Kentucky at South Carolina (ESPN2)
6:30 p.m. - Southern Miss at Alabama (SEC Network)