The last four years, Mike Denbrock constructed offenses at Cincinnati that heavily used tight ends. The position flourished, with a tight end catching at least five touchdowns every season. This past fall, Leonard Taylor and Josh Whyle combined for 10 touchdowns, creating one of the best tandems in the country.

At the same time, Notre Dame continued to produce quality tight ends, a consistent theme under coach Brian Kelly. The Fighting Irish sent eight of them to the NFL during his tenure. Most recently, sophomore Michael Mayer became the team’s leading receiver with 71 catches for 840 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Denbrock and Kelly both value the position, and now that they’re building LSU’s offense, they want to improve at tight end. They inherited a thin group at LSU after multiple recruiting misses and transfers the last two years, making such an important spot within Denbrock’s scheme an area of concern.

“We've got to get more production out of that position group in particular,” Denbrock said. “It's going to be a big spring for those guys to try to prove their role within this offense. That's been a challenge I've had for them.”

Right now, tight end is the smallest position group on the field at practice. At the front of a handful of walk-ons, LSU has juniors Kole Taylor and Jack Mashburn, a former walk-on who earned a scholarship and became the starter midway through the 2021 season.

But Mashburn was primarily a run blocker, catching four passes for 53 yards last year, and Taylor recorded six receptions. His only touchdown, a 41-yard score against Mississippi State, was intended for another receiver.

The Tigers primarily used freshman Jack Bech as a hybrid tight end. He played close to the line of scrimmage, chipping defensive linemen and running routes out of the slot as he led the team with 43 catches. Under the new staff, Bech has moved back to wide receiver, his natural position.

“I'm excited to be in the receiver room fully,” Bech said. “I get to learn a lot of new techniques.”

Not long ago, LSU had more options at tight end. But superstar recruit Arik Gilbert opted out near the end of his freshman year and eventually transferred to Georgia, where he has yet to play a snap. Then, three-star prospect Jalen Shead, a 2021 signee, left the team before the season started. LSU also missed earlier this year on Westgate tight end Danny Lewis.

The team eventually will have more players. Three-star prospect Mason Taylor signed during the latest cycle — he’ll arrive this summer — and Mac Markway, a top 100 recruit in the 2023 class, verbally committed last week, giving LSU a highly regarded recruit at the position.

But the staff wants another tight end for next season, either by changing someone’s position or finding a veteran in the transfer portal. When asked about his concerns with the roster ahead of spring practice, Kelly immediately identified the depth at tight end.

“That's an area we need to continue to build on,” Kelly said. “I'm not sure it's a quick fix.”

For now, Denbrock will work with Taylor, Mashburn and the rest of the tight ends on the roster. A former tight end himself, Denbrock coaches the position group, critiquing their blocking technique and footwork at practice.

Denbrock gave everyone a clean slate at the beginning of the spring. He doesn’t care what happened in the past. He just needs someone to emerge at tight end so he can use the position the way his teams did at Cincinnati and Notre Dame.

“The tight end is a huge piece of the puzzle,” Denbrock said. “There's great opportunity there for those guys.”