Former LSU baseball stars and current major leaguers Aaron and Austin Nola will host a celebrity bowling event Thursday night to raise money for ALS awareness.
"Strike Out ALS with Aaron and Austin Nola" will be from 5-10 p.m. at Red Stick Social, 1503 Government Street. Tickets are $75 online until noon Thursday or $100 at the door.
Aaron Nola is a pitcher with the Philadelphia Phillies, while older brother Austin is an infielder with the Seattle Mariners.
“Our uncle got diagnosed with it so it hits home for us,” Aaron Nola said recently on WNXX-FM’s “Sports Today” radio show. “We do a lot with it in Philly. It’s an ongoing process of trying to get money to find a cure.”
For more information, visit www.NolaBowl4ALS@eventbrite.com.