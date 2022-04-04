BR.lsuauburn.040222 HS 581.JPG

WHO: LSU (19-9, 4-5 Southeastern Conference) vs. Grambling (11-17)

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 23 by Collegiate Baseball. Grambling is unranked.

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; AUBURN — TBD

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU is coming off a series loss to Auburn where it struggled with fielding and leaving runners stranded on base. Grambling is coming off a series in which it scored 57 runs, including a 32-10 win over Alcorn State. 

