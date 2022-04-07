Mike Jones Jr. noticed something missing before anyone else. LSU’s defense needed to line up against a pseudo-scout team during practice last Saturday, but the offensive formation across from him didn’t have enough players.

“Hey,” Jones shouted, pointing at the empty space, “we need another receiver!”

A manager quickly filled the spot, and Jones relayed the defensive call to the rest of his teammates. They jogged after the snap, working on their plays against air, then Jones returned to the middle of the field to wait for the next call.

It’s far too early in the spring to name a starter at any position, but Jones has made a case for himself at middle linebacker. The fifth-year junior has experience, and he has taken a needed vocal role on LSU’s defense, often directing other players and providing a heightened sense of urgency at practice.

“You need a communicator in the middle of your defense,” coach Brian Kelly said. “He's doing that. He has the skill set. He has experience. So far, it's been a good transition for us with him in the middle.”

LSU needed someone to step up at inside linebacker after the departure of leading tackler Damone Clark. Jones, who transferred from Clemson last summer to play inside, makes a logical choice. He has appeared in 42 games, and his emergence at the end of the 2021 season coincided with a jump from LSU’s defense.

It helps that Jones feels more comfortable now. He played a hybrid nickel/linebacker position at Clemson, and when he transferred, he needed time to adjust. Inside linebackers have to absorb and then shed blocks from offensive linemen, something Jones didn’t do as much at Clemson.

The footwork was different. The hand placement changed. Even when Jones started to settle down during the season, he had to think about his technique. He can react now.

“It's become natural,” Jones said.

Jones played better with more experience last year, and LSU began using him as an outside linebacker, often sending him on blitzes off the edge. Jones finished with 34 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and two quarterback hurries.

Once LSU’s new coaching staff arrived, it addressed inside linebacker, which looked thin with senior Micah Baskerville possibly headed to the NFL. The team convinced Baskerville to stay, added transfers West Weeks and Kolbe Fields and signed two recruits, including five-star Harold Perkins.

So far, Baskerville hasn’t played much during open periods, replaced by budding sophomore Greg Penn III at weakside inside linebacker. Jones has claimed the other spot through seven practices as he continues to learn. Defensive coordinator Matt House taught him more about shedding blocks.

“Now I know there are different ways to do it, different ways to put your body in the best position to be successful,” Jones said. “When you're getting guys, you've got to shed off. I've learned a lot, and I'm still trying to get better every day.”

House expects Jones to speak up as the middle linebacker. Jones likes to talk naturally, but it’s his responsibility to put teammates in the correct spot, make calls and relay adjustments. His voice has to carry so everyone can hear him, and he has to earn his teammates’ respect for them to listen.

“He steps into that role and he asserts himself, as he's supposed to,” junior cornerback Jordan Toles said. “He's trying to be that leader, and we're going to get better at understanding how Mike communicates with us. I think it will be a good situation as we go forward.”

It hasn’t been perfect, but spring practice is designed for correcting mistakes. At one walk-through, Jones said, his communication was off. He talked to House afterward, wondering exactly what his new coach wanted to hear. Once he understood the expectations, Jones said he could meet them.

“I wouldn't say it's as much of me trying to be a vocal leader,” Jones said. “I'm trying to do my job the best I can.”

There’s a sense of urgency behind Jones’ words. He understands he has entered the second half of his college career, and he has to play well if he wants to justify the reason he transferred. He doesn’t have as much time to prove he can handle inside linebacker.

“I'm not going to show it,” Jones said. “I'm not going to say it. But deep down, I know this is my fifth year. I'm on the back end of things. Other than that, I'm trying to execute my job every day and not think about it.”