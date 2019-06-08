LSU pulled freshman pitcher Cole Henry after two innings during the Tigers' opening game of the NCAA super regional against Florida State because of arm soreness.

The Tigers later lost 6-4, putting themselves in a must-win game on Sunday evening. LSU's season is over if it loses game 2.

After retiring the side in the first inning on 11 pitches, Henry struggled in the second frame. He walked the leadoff hitter. With two outs, Henry loaded the bases as his fastball velocity dipped from 94 mph to about 92 mph.

Henry struck out Florida State left fielder Tim Becker to strand the bases loaded, but he needed 30 pitches during the second inning.

Henry walked into the dugout and sat on the bench. Coach Paul Mainieri asked how he felt.

“Not too good,” Henry told Mainieri, and he pointed to his arm.

Henry had missed the final month of the regular season with discomfort in his elbow. MRIs viewed by multiple doctors showed no structural damage. Henry returned to pitch in LSU's opening game of the Southeastern Conference tournament, and last weekend, he threw five shutout innings.

+2 Doomed by late home runs, LSU crumbles vs. Florida State in opening game of NCAA super regional LSU had a three-run lead in the seventh inning, but Florida State hit two late home runs to win the first game of the NCAA super regional.

Henry told Mainieri his arm had started bothering him at the end of the first inning.

“There was no decision to be made,” Mainieri said. “He had to come out of the game.”

The Tigers brought in junior Todd Peterson, who gave LSU his longest outing of the season and allowed one run. Florida State scored five runs over the final three innings to win the game.