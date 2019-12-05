The LSU Board of Supervisors on Thursday afternoon approved naming LSU's new pitching center the Aaron Nola Pitching Development Center after a financial donation from Nola.

Nola, a Baton Rouge native who graduated from Catholic High, pitched at LSU from 2012 to 2014. He was later taken in the first round of the MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. Nola lives in Baton Rouge during the offseason.

"I'm so proud to see Aaron's name up on the facility at Alex Box Stadium,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “He would have certainly been remembered forever anyway because of the amazing career he had at LSU and what he has continued to do at the major league level.

“However, now every LSU player and recruit that goes into the facility will be reminded of the greatness of Aaron Nola as they see his picture and name posted on the pitching development center. His contribution, which allowed us to build this addition, will now positively impact the program today and well into the future. Hopefully, the next Aaron Nola will develop in the facility that bears his name."

Nola was a two-time All-American at LSU. He earned Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year during his sophomore and junior seasons, and the College Baseball Foundation named him the 2014 National Pitcher of the Year.

Nola finished his LSU career third in strikeouts (345), fourth in ERA (2.09) and fifth in wins (30). He has a 53-35 record during his five-year major league career with a 3.49 ERA.

After he reached the All-Star Game for the first time and finished third in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2018, Nola signed a four-year contract extension worth $45 million.

Paul Mainieri Q&A: LSU baseball coach reviews fall practice, looks ahead to 2020 season Two weeks have passed since LSU completed fall practice, and on Thursday morning, coach Paul Mainieri spent time with The Advocate reviewing what he learned about the team.

“For his generosity,” the LSU Board of Supervisors notice read, “the LSU Athletic Department would like to acknowledge and name the newly renovated area in the batting cages the Aaron Nola Pitching Development Center.”

The request passed without discussion. The board also approved the naming of the Andy and Jackie Johnson Outside Linebackers Meeting Room inside the football operations building.

LSU created its pitching development center before the start of fall practice. The space, a converted batting cage inside the Marucci Performance Center, can use slow-motion, edgertronic cameras.

The technology allows LSU to view its pitchers’ releases frame-by-frame. Mainieri hopes the deeper analysis can help LSU keep its pitchers healthy. Injuries have decimated the staff the last two seasons.

“I think it also can help the development of the players,” Mainieri said in late July. “If (pitching coach Alan Dunn) can see where the finger position is on a ball as the pitcher's releasing it, maybe a slight adjustment can help develop a breaking ball a little bit better.

“We're entering into that technology era so many schools, so many major league teams are taking advantage of, and we don't want to be left behind on that either.”