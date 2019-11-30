LSU needed just two drives and a little more than half of the first quarter of Saturday night’s game with Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium to set a single-season scoring record.
After scoring 534 points in its first 11 outings, LSU went into the game needing just a touchdown and an extra point to tie the record set by the 2007 team that put up 541 points en route to winning the BCS championship.
The current Tigers tied the mark on their first possession of the game when Clyde Edwards-Helaire capped a six-play, 75-yard drive with a 5-yard scoring run and Cade York tacked on the extra point.
The record fell on the next drive when LSU drove 80 yards to Joe Burrow’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson with 7:00 to play in the first quarter. York again added the extra point for a 14-0 lead.
The Tigers added a third touchdown later in the first quarter on Burrow’s 78-yard strike to Ja’Marr Chase for a 21-0 advantage and a total of 555 points for the season.