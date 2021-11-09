The Kim Mulkey era at LSU got off to an early but eye-opening start Tuesday.
All-SEC point guard Khayla Pointer scored the first basket seven seconds into the contest and Tigers never trailed, rolling to an 82-40 victory over Nicholls State in an 11 a.m. game played before thousands of school children in LSU’s annual field trip game.
They got to witness a Louisiana sports legend, Mulkey, get win No. 1 at LSU and the 633rd of her Naismith Hall of Fame career after 21 seasons and three NCAA titles at Baylor.
Mulkey has preached patience for her first LSU team, which got off to a slow offensive start and only lead 12-5 after the first quarter. But sparked by Pointer, LSU scored the first eight points of the second quarter and outscored the Colonels 27-5 to take a commanding 39-10 halftime lead.
Pointer recorded her first career triple double with 16 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds. It was just the fourth triple double in program history and first since Katherine Graham had 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in February 2010 against Ole Miss.
Hannah Gusters, who came with Mulkey from Baylor, led LSU with 19 points while Autumn Newby had six points and 11 rebounds. Faustine Aifuwa had eight points to go over 1,000 for her LSU career.
The Tigers return to action Sunday when they host Florida Gulf Coast at 12:30 p.m. in the PMAC. The game will be streamed on SECNetwork+.