WILL WADE

AGE: 36

DEAL: Year 2 (suspended) of 6-year, $15 million contract

LSU’s head coach has been suspended since March 8 over comments he allegedly made in wiretapped phone conversations with federally convicted middleman Christian Dawkins.

STORY: 'Rookie minimum,' 'strong-ass offer' among Will Wade phrases captured on FBI wiretap, reports say

The conversations, including references to a “strong-ass offer” and “the Smart thing,” are believed to be referencing LSU freshman Javonte Smart, whose commitment to the Tigers occurred shortly after the date of the recordings.

Wade was suspended after he declined to meet with LSU officials to discuss the situation. He made a plea to be reinstated but LSU’s head legal counsel reaffirmed their stance that no change would be made until a meeting was held.

On Thursday, a report from Sports Illustrated indicated a possible end in sight to the standoff with Wade's decision to hire Chicago-based attorney Steven Thompson. The report, citing sources, said the two sides were working toward a meeting that could potentially end help LSU's coach return to his job.

REPORT: Will Wade, LSU working toward meeting that might be first step to coach's return

"This is something we have been working on for weeks, and I can confirm the most recent talks with Will’s legal counsel have been productive," LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson said in a statement. "As we have said since day one, we would welcome Will and his legal counsel’s cooperation in this process.

LSU has not made its ultimate plans known in regard to Wade, who signed a 6-year, $15 million contract with LSU in 2017 that runs through June 30, 2023. The contract did not include a buyout. The school would owe Wade the entire amount were he to be fired.

Wade is still set to receive his $400,000 base salary, but his bonuses of $50,000 for winning the SEC title, $100,000 for making an NCAA Tournament appearance, and $100,000 for making the Sweet 16 were being withheld. As will the $100,000 bonus he’d receive if the men's basketball team's academic progress rate is higher than 930 at the end of the year.

Asked after the team's Sweet 16 loss, LSU AD Joe Alleva reiterated the school's stance, according to a Yahoo! Sports report.

“I wish he’d come in and just tell the truth. Just tell me what went on,” he said.