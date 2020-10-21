It’s as though the football gods said to LSU in 2019: “You got perfection and the best season we ever saw. But yea, verily, there will be a price to pay on the back end.”

The scales, they demand to be balanced.

Another course correction came Wednesday. First, in the morning, LSU coach Ed Orgeron all but said quarterback Myles Brennan and his serious abdominal muscle injury won’t play Saturday against South Carolina, an enormous game for the Tigers’ hopes of righting this leaky boat of a 2020 campaign.

Wednesday afternoon came even bigger long-term news for LSU football, as a report confirmed by The Advocate said LSU has imposed penalties on itself concerning the John Paul Funes-Vadal Alexander case and two other infractions.

Funes, you may recall, wasn’t content with merely stealing gift cards meant for cancer patients and flying family and friends to LSU and Saints football games on charters fraudulently labeled “outbound patient transport.” He funneled about $180,000 of the nearly $800,000 he embezzled as head of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation to Alexander’s father for a “no-show” job.

Speaking of bringing down the school you supposedly love, LSU also announced a two-year ban from its football facility for Cleveland Browns and former Tigers wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. stemming from him handing out $2,000 in cash to LSU players after January’s CFP National Championship Game.

LSU’s self-penalties also take into account some impermissible contact between Ed Orgeron and a recruit in 2019, for which Orgeron was already taken off the road recruiting for 30 days. In other words, that is a traffic ticket in the context of these other issues.

In the Funes-Alexander matter, LSU is offering to dock itself eight scholarships over the next two years and reduce recruiting visits. Orgeron’s program can still sign 25 players per year, though keeping in touch with them just got a little more difficult. And LSU would theoretically be limited to 81 scholarships per year instead of 85.

Considering the Tigers have nowhere near that number on scholarship this season — more like 70 or so after the NFL Draft- and coronavirus-related opt-outs — that doesn’t look like a very painful penalty.

The NCAA enforcement staff may come to the same conclusion, or it has the right to accept LSU’s suggested sanctions. The NCAA floated the idea of a postseason ban, but LSU pushed back against that. Still, that suggests the NCAA may want more than the pound of flesh LSU has offered.

An important consideration in LSU’s favor is that the improper payments occurred under the watches of former coach Les Miles and former athletic director Joe Alleva, not Orgeron or current AD Scott Woodward, though there is no mention in the report that LSU knew about the money Funes was dishing out. Alexander last played offensive line for LSU back in 2015 when Orgeron was LSU’s defensive line coach. Coach O took over for the fired Miles in 2016 and Woodward replaced Alleva in 2019.

Still, the NCAA could still demand more and harsher penalties. Never underestimate the unpredictable nature of the capricious NCAA enforcement department. That goes double for LSU, as the NCAA has persisted in trying to tie the investigation into Will Wade and the men's basketball program with this football situation.

I have long believed the NCAA has tried to use the Funes scandal to pressure LSU to act against Wade. For now, the basketball investigation is headed to an independent review, which could drag on well into 2021 and well after the coming basketball season.

Funes began serving a 33-month ban from freedom in December. Once he gets out of federal prison in Indiana, he will be under supervision for two years, during which time I suspect he also won’t be welcomed back at LSU football games. Or ever.

As for Beckham’s ban, there has been a ton of reaction on social media, to the tune of what's the big deal? and The schools rake in the millions and not the players, and blah, blah, blah. That’s a separate argument, one being addressed with the NCAA’s changes to the name-image-likeness (NIL) rules.

But the fact remains that OBJ knew the rules as they currently exist and still dished out money in front of the whole world to players because he is a big-ego pro athlete and feels rules do not apply to him.

This has become an embarrassing and exhaustive episode for LSU, a school OBJ supposedly loves and supports. Now that school has had to, in the words of Paulie from “Goodfellas,” turn its back on him after having to go around the Mercedes-Benz Superdome effectively vacuuming Beckham’s $100 bills out of the air.

If Beckham never darkens LSU’s door after his ban is over, so what? Beckham’s exploits bringing glory to LSU are being outweighed by his antics. That’s a scale that currently is out of balance, too.