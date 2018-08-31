Sunday’s game marks the first meeting in football between the Tigers and Hurricanes since LSU’s 40-3 rout of Miami in the 2005 Peach Bowl. It will be the first time the two programs have met in the regular season since 1988, when Miami routed LSU 44-3 in Tiger Stadium in the midst of a driving rainstorm.
Overall, LSU has owned the series, 9-3. The teams first met in 1946 at the old Orange Bowl stadium in Miami, with the Tigers prevailing 20-7.
Streaking
LSU enters the 2018 season riding a streak of 18 straight seasons with at least eight victories and 18 straight bowl appearances dating back to 2000.
The 18 straight eight-win seasons is tied with Oklahoma for the longest such active streak in the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivsion (FBS). LSU’s bowl streak is the second-longest active streak in the SEC, behind only Georgia’s 22 straight dating back to the 1997 season.
LSU-Miami coaching ties
LSU coach Ed Orgeron served as a graduate assistant at Miami in 1988 under then-coach Jimmy Johnson. He became a full-time assistant coaching the defensive line in 1989 and remained until 1992 under Johnson’s successor, Dennis Erickson.
During Orgeron’s time at Miami, the Hurricanes went 55-5 with two national championships. Orgeron coached eight All-American defensive linemen at Miami, including Cortez Kennedy, Russell Maryland and Warren Sapp.
LSU running backs coach Tommie Robinson also coached at Miami in that same capacity from 2007-09. Former LSU offensive line coach Stacy Searles (2003-06) is entering his third season coaching offensive line at Miami under third-year coach Mark Richt.
Richt went 4-4 against LSU during his 15 seasons at Georgia.
At home in Jerry World
LSU is 3-0 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where Sunday's game is being billed as the AdvoCare Classic. The stadium is home of the Dallas Cowboys and the Cotton Bowl, which will serve as a College Football Playoff semifinal on Dec. 29.
LSU beat Texas A&M 41-24 in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 7, 2011, then returned nearly eight months later to open the 2011 regular season there with a 40-27 victory over Oregon. The Tigers opened the 2013 season in Arlington with a 37-27 victory over TCU.
On the call
ABC’s prime-time college football crew of Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline reporter) will call the game. The LSU-Miami game marks the return to college football for McDonough after he served the past two seasons on ESPN’s Monday Night Football telecasts.
McDonough called another famous LSU-Miami game, working the 1996 College World Series final for CBS when Warren Morris hit the two-run home run to beat the Hurricanes 9-8.
Lagniappe
Orgeron is 4-0 in season openers as a head coach. ... LSU is 5-1 in neutral-site season openers since 2010, the only loss coming in 2016 at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field against Wisconsin. … The Tigers are 70-9 against non-conference opponents since 2001, including bowl games. Three of those losses have come in the past two seasons against Wisconsin, against Troy in the 2017 regular season and against Notre Dame in January’s Citrus Bowl ... LSU is the home team for Sunday’s game and will wear white jerseys.