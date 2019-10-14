Senior cornerback Kristian Fulton and sophomore nose tackle Tyler Shelvin were absent during the open portion of LSU's football practice on Monday afternoon.

Fulton and Shelvin required attention from athletic trainers during the first half of LSU's 42-28 win over Florida. Both players returned to the game. Shelvin had part of his left arm taped.

Fulton has started every game this season. He has made 17 tackles and broken up six passes. Shelvin has started five games and recorded 19 tackles, including two for a loss.

Starting right tackle Austin Deculus was also absent from the open portion of practice. Coach Ed Orgeron recognized Deculus earlier on Monday afternoon for his performance against Florida, a game in which LSU's offensive line did not allow a sack.

In Deculus' place, senior Badara Traore drilled with the first-team line on combo blocks. Traore had missed the last two games with an injury. He used a walking boot on his left leg when LSU played Utah State two weeks ago.

Freshman linebacker Kendall McCallum was also absent from practice. Last Friday, Matt Zenitz of AL.com reported McCallum had entered the transfer portal. McCallum, a native of Anniston, Alabama, signed with LSU as a three-star recruit. LSU still listed him on its online roster Monday afternoon.

LSU receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (injured) will not play against Mississippi State LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. will participate in some drills at practice this week, but he will not play Saturday against Mississippi State, coach Ed Orgeron said.

Roll call

Players missing from the open portion of LSU's practice:

Kristian Fulton, CB, senior

Todd Harris, S, junior

Kendall McCallum, LB, freshman

Kardell Thomas, OL, freshman

Donavaughn Campbell, OL, redshirt junior

Tyler Shelvin, NT, sophomore

Thomas Perry, OL, freshman

Austin Deculus, OT, junior