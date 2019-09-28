Three former LSU track and field All-Americans advanced through the rounds at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday.
Mondo Duplantis qualified for the final in the pole vault, while Natoya Goule advanced to the women’s 800 meters final and Kelly-Ann Baptiste easily got through the first round of the women’s 100 meters.
Competing in his second World Championships for his mother’s homeland of Sweden, Duplantis cleared three bars — the last at 18 feet, 10¼ inches — to secure one of 12 spots for the final to be held at 12:05 p.m. CDT Tuesday.
Passing at the opening height of 17-10½, Duplantis cleared 18-4½ and 18-8¼ — each on his first try. He missed twice at 18-10¼ before getting over on his third and final attempt to join seven others at that height.
Goule, a native of Jamaica, finished fourth in her heat of the 800 meters semifinal with a time of 2 minutes, 00.33 seconds.
She qualified for the final, however, by earning the second of two wildcard spots available and will race for a medal at 2:10 p.m. CDT Monday.
Baptiste, who represents Trinidad and Tobago, automatically made it through the first round of the 100 meters by finishing second in her heat in 11.21 seconds.
Baptiste will join 23 other athletes in the semifinals at 1:20 p.m. CDT Sunday. If successful, she’ll line up two hours later in the final.