The 2021 edition of March Madness hasn't disappointed, with upset after upset and top seeds falling across the board -- can LSU be the next to land an NCAA Tournament stunner?

The Tigers rolled past St. Bonaventure in the 8-9 matchup, but now turn to face No. 1 seed Michigan in the Round of 32.

Scroll below for all the TV, streaming and radio info, players to watch, breakdowns for both the Tigers and Wolverines, live updates from Lucas Oil Stadium (yes, they play basketball there these days) and more!

THE GAME

WHO : 8. LSU vs 1. Michigan

: 8. LSU vs 1. Michigan WHEN : Monday, March 22; 6:10 p.m. (central)

: Monday, March 22; 6:10 p.m. (central) WHERE : Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)

: Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) STREAMING : March Madness Live

: March Madness Live TV : CBS

: CBS RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network, 98.1 FM

THE TEAMS

LSU

RECORD : 19-9 (11-6, 3rd in SEC)

: 19-9 (11-6, 3rd in SEC) COACH : Will Wade

: Will Wade MASCOT : Tigers

: Tigers FIRST ROUND RESULT : 76-61 over (8) St. Bonaventure

: 76-61 over (8) St. Bonaventure LEADING SCORER : G, Cam Thomas, 22.6 points per game

: G, Cam Thomas, 22.6 points per game X-FACTOR: F, Darius Days ... Tigers are 18-1 in games where he scores double-digits

MICHIGAN

RECORD : 20-4 (14-3, 1st in Big 10)

: 20-4 (14-3, 1st in Big 10) COACH : Juwan Howard

: Juwan Howard MASCOT : Wolverines

: Wolverines FIRST ROUND RESULT : 82-66 over (16) Texas Southern

: 82-66 over (16) Texas Southern LEADING SCORER : G, Hunter Dickinson, 14.2 points per game

: G, Hunter Dickinson, 14.2 points per game X-FACTOR: G, Franz Wagner ... Wolverines are 14-1 in games where he scores in double-figures

THE SERIES

HEAD-TO-HEAD

2017 : LSU 77, Michigan 75 (Maui Jim Invitational)

: LSU 77, Michigan 75 (Maui Jim Invitational) 1996 : Michigan 70, LSU 59

: Michigan 70, LSU 59 1995: Michigan 69, LSU 68

NOTES FROM LAST MEETING

Tremont Waters led Tigers with 21 points, 5 assists -- throwing a no-look assist to Skylar Mays for the go-ahead basket late in the game; Aaron Epps 13 points; Duop Reath 13 points; Brandon Sampson 10 points

Charles Matthews led Michigan with 28 points and 8 rebounds; Moritz Wagner, the older brother of current Wolverines shooting guard Franz Wagner, had 24 points, 7 rebounds

HOW THEY GOT HERE

LSU

The East region’s No. 8 seed advanced to the second round for the second consecutive NCAA tournament with a 76-61 win over St. Bonaventure on Saturday. LSU’s up-tempo offense started slowly with just four points in the first nine minutes, but the Tigers’ defense kept them in the game until the shots finally began to fall. Will Wade’s team is playing with lots of confidence and enthusiasm since closing out February with a pair of road losses to Georgia and Arkansas. The rejuvenated Tigers have won five of their past six since then and were just one bounce of the ball away from winning all six of them after falling 80-79 to fifth-ranked Alabama in the SEC tournament final last Sunday.

Michigan

The matchup was set up about an hour after LSU finished off St. Bonaventure when No. 1 East seed Michigan cruised into the second round with an 82-66 win over Texas Southern. Ranked fourth in the final AP poll released last Monday, the Wolverines were the No. 4 national seed going into the tournament despite losing in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament to Ohio State 68-67 on March 13. Michigan, however, built its resume early in the season after being picked to finish sixth in the conference’s preseason poll. Under second-year coach Juwan Howard, the Wolverines won the league’s regular-season title which earned Howard the Henry Iba national coach of the year honor last week from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

NUMBER TO KNOW

LSU

16

Career double-doubles for Darius Days, who leads all SEC active players after getting 13 points and 11 rebounds in the win over St. Bonaventure.

Michigan

12

National ranking from 3-point range for the Wolverines, who have hit 38.5% (Baylor leads at 41.4%) in knocking down 190 of 494 attempts.

KEY TO THE GAME

There are three words Will Wade has burned into his players' minds: Rebounding, rebounding, and oh, did we mention rebounding? Five of Michigan’s top eight players stand 6 feet, 7 inches or taller, led by 7-foot-1, 255-pound center Hunter Dickinson, which will be a challenge. Dickinson, the Big Ten freshman of the year, is a force inside when he doesn’t get into foul trouble. But the Wolverines also have a 6-8 forward (Brandon Johns), a 6-9 guard (Franz Wagner) and a 6-10 reserve forward (Austin Davis). If LSU can’t get on the glass with these guys, it’ll be a long evening.

LINEUPS

LSU

STARTERS

PPG | RPG | APG | FG% | FT%

Javonte Smart, G, 6-4, Jr. : 15.6 | 3.5 | 3.9 | 46.2% | 84.5%

: 15.6 | 3.5 | 3.9 | 46.2% | 84.5% Cam Thomas, G, 6-4, Fr. : 22.8 | 3.4 | 1.5 | 40.5% | 87.8%

: 22.8 | 3.4 | 1.5 | 40.5% | 87.8% Aundre Hyatt , G, 6-6 So.: 4.3 | 3.1 | 0.4 | 45.1% | 73.7%

, G, 6-6 So.: 4.3 | 3.1 | 0.4 | 45.1% | 73.7% Trendon Watford, F, 6-9 So.: 16.5 | 7.5 | 3.0 | 48.4% | 66.7%

Darius Days, F, 6-7, Jr.: 11.8 | 8.0 | 0.7 | 52.4% | 69.4%

RESERVES

Josh LeBlanc , F, 6-7 Jr.: 3.3 | 4.5 | 0.6 | 67.9% | 28.6%

, F, 6-7 Jr.: 3.3 | 4.5 | 0.6 | 67.9% | 28.6% Mwani Wilkinson , F, 6-5 Fr.: 3.7 | 2.8 | 0.6 | 78.4% | 70.0%

, F, 6-5 Fr.: 3.7 | 2.8 | 0.6 | 78.4% | 70.0% Eric Gaines, G, 6-2, Fr.: 2.6 | 1.5 | 1.3 | 22.8% | 72.7%

MICHIGAN

STARTERS

PPG | RPG | APG | FG% | FT%

Mike Smith , G, 5-11, Sr.: 9.5 | 5.4 | 2.7 | 43.2% | 83.3%

, G, 5-11, Sr.: 9.5 | 5.4 | 2.7 | 43.2% | 83.3% Eli Brooks , G, 6-1, Sr.: 9.2 | 3.2 | 2.9 | 42.0% | 92.3%

, G, 6-1, Sr.: 9.2 | 3.2 | 2.9 | 42.0% | 92.3% Franz Wagner , G, 6-9, So.: 12.7 | 6.3 | 3.0 | 49.1% | 84.6%

, G, 6-9, So.: 12.7 | 6.3 | 3.0 | 49.1% | 84.6% Brandon Johns , F, 6-8, Jr.: 4.4 | 2.1 | 0.5 | 52.9% | 82.4%

, F, 6-8, Jr.: 4.4 | 2.1 | 0.5 | 52.9% | 82.4% Hunter Dickinson, C, 7-1, Fr.: 14.3 | 7.4 | 0.8 | 60.7% | 76.8%

RESERVES

Chaundee Brown , G, 6-5, Sr.: 7.4 | 2.9 | 0.6 | 46.0% | 60.9%

, G, 6-5, Sr.: 7.4 | 2.9 | 0.6 | 46.0% | 60.9% Austin Davis , G, 6-10, Sr.: 5.6 | 2.9 | 0.3 | 71.0% | 54.2%

, G, 6-10, Sr.: 5.6 | 2.9 | 0.3 | 71.0% | 54.2% Terrance Williams, F, 6-7, Fr.: 2.0 | 2.4 | 0.2 | 34.3% | 55.0%

LIVE SCOREBOARD/UPDATES

--

The Advocate's Sheldon Mickles contributed to this report