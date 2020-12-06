Alabama pounded LSU into submission at Tiger Stadium, but "revenge" for the Tigers' 2019 victory wasn't a factor that he was aware of.

The Crimson Tide rolled up 45 points in the first half and coasted to a 55-17 win with several backups closing out the game.

"I don't know, I can't say that. I think any time a team beats you, the next time your want to beat them. That's sports," Orgeron said. "I ain't heard anything about revenge or nothing like that. I was focused on our team this year. That's it."

Alabama's players said throughout the week that revenge wasn't the goal, but coach Nick Saban foreshadowed the offensive onslaught to come as he stood on the field at Tiger Stadium before the game.

"They beat us last year. They probably have some confidence that they can play well against Alabama," he said, standing on the field at Tiger Stadium. "So we're going to have to change the way they think when it comes to that."

JABRIL COX: 'We all just weren't on the same page'

LIAM SHANAHAN: 'Too many mistakes'

