The first time freshman Tre’ Morgan practiced at LSU last fall, incumbent first baseman Cade Beloso knew he needed to help Morgan take his position.

Beloso had started at first base for two years, but he was in the lineup for his offensive prowess, not his defensive skills. Morgan maneuvered easily around the bag, picking errant throws from the dirt as he fielded the position like a veteran.

“I want to help this kid out in any way possible,” Beloso said, “because it's going to make our team better in the long run.”

Pretty soon, LSU moved Beloso to left field, a position he hadn’t played since high school, and planted Morgan at first base, where he’ll likely start No. 7 LSU’s season opener Feb. 19 against Air Force.

Though replacing a two-year starter with a freshman might sound unusual, Morgan possesses defensive abilities rarely seen in a collegiate first baseman, a position sometimes overlooked despite how often it handles the ball. He can stretch his 6-foot-1 wingspan for throws, keep his foot on the bag while leaning over and has natural instincts.

“I've coached now, this will be my 39th year,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “I would put him in a category with maybe five first basemen that I've coached in my entire lifetime as far as his defensive skill around first base.”

LSU pitcher Jaden Hill receives his 3rd preseason first-team All-American honor Another recognition for Jaden Hill arrived Monday morning as Baseball America named the LSU pitcher a first-team preseason All-American.

Morgan has already impressed Mainieri so much that the coach told him Thursday if he one day summons the courage, he might make Morgan the first left-handed shortstop in Southeastern Conference history. His glove work is that good, Mainieri said, a sentiment backed up by Morgan’s teammates.

“His glove is amazing,” sophomore second baseman Cade Doughty said. “He can make picks, and he makes them look so easy, but they're the hardest picks, in-between hops. It doesn't matter to him. It's going to end up in his glove somehow.”

Morgan developed these defensive skills with his dad on fields in New Orleans. When he was 4 years old, Morgan’s dad stood at shortstop and threw balls into the dirt around first base as fast as he could, forcing Morgan to field errant hops. Then Morgan’s dad hit ground balls to him as hard as possible.

“My dad used to always say 85% of the balls come to first base, whether it's a ground ball that has to be thrown or the catcher having a dropped third strike,” Morgan said. “Your first baseman has to be able to catch it no matter where it is.”

By the time he reached his senior year at Brother Martin, Morgan had established himself as one of the best players in the state, an All-Metro and All-District selection in 2019. Then he partially tore his UCL, the elbow ligament associated with Tommy John surgery.

Morgan didn’t need complete reconstructive surgery to repair the ligament — doctors installed a brace inside his elbow — but the injury ended his final high school season and affected his draft stock. He came to LSU as the No. 220-ranked player in the country, according to Perfect Game.

How Matthew Beck and Devin Fontenot show the promise of LSU's pitching staff If the coronavirus pandemic had never happened, and as a result, the NCAA hadn’t extended eligibility and major league baseball hadn’t shorten…

Morgan quickly asserted himself as a possible starter during fall practice. He flashed his defensive skill and proved to be one of LSU’s most consistent hitters, batting third throughout the Purple-Gold World Series. Nothing about him resembled a freshman.

“I had no idea he was this good when we recruited him,” Mainieri said.

Morgan’s emergence created a dilemma about where to put Beloso. He hadn’t played outfield since his sophomore year of high school, but after losing 24 pounds during the offseason, he believed he had enough athleticism to cover left field. He wants to be “serviceable” as a defender, knowing he’ll contribute more as LSU’s most experienced hitter.

Beloso accepted the transition and tried to teach Morgan. They knew each other through the Catholic League in New Orleans, a familiarity that helped as Beloso gave Morgan pointers about how to play first base at LSU.

“You see the capability that kid has playing first base,” Beloso said, “you want to help him out in any way possible.”

Passing on what Mainieri once taught him, Beloso instructed Morgan to squat as he prepared to catch the ball, a technique that improves reactions to off-target throws.

Meet the freshmen who make LSU baseball ‘a better offensive team’ Freshmen Dylan Crews and Tre' Morgan will help the decide the outcome of LSU's season. They're receiving heaps of praise.

“He gave me techniques that they do here that I wasn't really accustomed to,” Morgan said. “But our friendship helped him talk to me and tell me exactly what I needed to do to play first base the way I'm supposed to here.”

While Morgan’s defensive ability positioned him for early playing time, he might also bat second or third opening night, making him one of LSU’s most important players this season. The Tigers will lean on an inexperienced lineup — Beloso has the most career at-bats with 283 — and they need hits to come from somewhere. They hope to get them from Morgan, whose UCL has healed.

Still, Morgan’s defense made him stand out in the first place. He'll anchor an infield littered with underclassmen, and though Mainieri feels concerned about LSU’s defense along the left side of the infield, Morgan gives him confidence that a bad throw won’t ruin an inning.

“I really haven't proven anything yet, because we haven't played a game,” Morgan said. “I need to go out there and do it on the field whenever it counts.”