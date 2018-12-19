Rarely is there a dull moment around LSU coach Ed Orgeron. Wednesday was no exception.
To start his evening press conference to recap the early signing period, Orgeron started to run down his top five-ranked group of recruits.
But the sounds of players hollering and coaches whistling in the background was a bit too much. So Orgeron, hilariously and politely, shouted at his players, "Hey, guys! I'm having a press conference, OK?! Thank you!"
Can't see video below? Click here.
Perhaps the best part of it all: After Orgeron was finished fussin', he just picked up where he left off in his news conference.
Pretty impressive, right?
LSU is in the midst of practicing for its New Year's Day bowl matchup against undefeated Central Florida.
The Tigers face UCF in Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 at noon.