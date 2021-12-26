Even while riding a 10-game winning streak, LSU coach Kim Mulkey knew not to expect a Christmas miracle coming out of the holiday break from her first LSU team.
The Tigers put in two hours of work Sunday in preparation for their last nonconference game Monday against Samford at 6 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The team looked good while defeating Clemson and Texas Tech before the three-day break, but there are some minor issues to clean up before diving into SEC play Thursday at No. 13 Georgia.
“The older I get, the wiser I get,” Mulkey said. “Don’t get mad, just keep making them work, get back into shape. I’ve never had a team come back from Christmas break that worked out the entire time and looked great. It’s human nature.
“When that game is over (Monday) night, we’ll do a big X over those (nonconference) games. And say ‘grade yourself. What do you think you did good and bad then start all over, get ready for Georgia.' Certainly, the record is good but we know what lies ahead in conference.”
LSU has been winning with a sticky defense that fuels an improving transition offense. The Tigers are No. 13 in the nation in shooting percentage (47%) and averaging 77.1 points per game while holding opponents to 54.6.
Khayla Pointer leads LSU with 17.3 points, 5.0 assists and 6.7 rebounds. Alexis Morris is adding 13.7 points, and the post play is improving behind Faustine Aifuwa’s recent surge. She had a combined 23 points and 19 rebounds against Clemson and Texas Tech, and she has helped the Tigers to a 12.6 rebound margin, which is No. 6 in the nation.
Although LSU scored two 14-point wins last week, Mulkey would like to see her team more effectively extend and hold leads, citing the fact LSU allowed a 3-pointer to Texas Tech at the buzzer.
“If we don’t allow the 3, we win by 17,” she said. “But what if we needed that 3 not to go when we were up by two in an SEC game? It’s teaching things like that — how to extend leads, how to hang onto leads and how important shots are no matter where you are in the game. We’ve improved in a lot of areas, but we have to learn how not to be content and hang onto that lead.”
Mulkey said 6-5 sophomore Hannah Gusters will be available after sitting out the last four games because of a suspension.
“She’s back and I anticipate her playing," Mulkey said.
Samford (4-8) has won three of its last five games but hasn’t played since Dec. 17 in a loss at Ole Miss. The Bulldogs have victories against UAB and Murray State. They are led by Angela Cournoyer, a 5-4 guard from Merryville, who was the Southern Conference player of the year last season after transferring from UL.
Samford is coached by Carley Kuhns, who guided the Bulldogs to Southern Conference titles in her first two seasons and is 36-29 overall.