Score by quarters
Miss. State 3 14 10 17 – 44
LSU 0 14 10 10 – 34
First quarter
MISS. STATE: Brandon Ruiz 35 field goal at 4:47. DRIVE: 12 plays, 66 yards, 6:22. KEY PLAYS: On third-and-13 from the LSU 44, K.J. Costello finds Austin Williams for 25 yards to the 19. But Ali Gaye comes up with a 7-yard sack on third-and-2 at the 11 to force the field goal. MISS. STATE 3, LSU 0.
Second quarter
LSU: Jabril Cox 14 interception return at 9:45 (Cade York kick). It is LSU’s first pick six since the Tigers’ 2018 season opener against Miami (Jacob Phillips). LSU 7, MISS. STATE 3.
MISS. STATE: Tyrell Shavers 31 pass from Costello at 7:45 (Ruiz kick). DRIVE: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:00. KEY PLAY: On first down at the State 35, Costello finds Osirus Mitchell for 34 yards to the LSU 31. MISS. STATE 10, LSU 7.
LSU: Arik Gilbert 2 pass from Myles Brennan at 5:20 (York kick). DRIVE: 8 plays, 84 yards, 2:19. KEY PLAY: Brennan goes deep for Jaray Jenkins, who hauls in a 47-yard pass at the State 10. LSU 14, MISS. STATE 10.
MISS. STATE: Mitchell 43 pass from Costello at 2:27 (Ruiz kick). DRIVE: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:53. KEY PLAY: On third-and-2 from the State 45, Costello finds JaVonta Payton for 13 yards to the LSU 42. MISS. STATE 17, LSU 14.
Third quarter
LSU: York 26 field goal at 9:33. DRIVE: 15 plays, 67 yards, 5:27. KEY PLAYS: On fourth-and-1 at the State 8, the Tigers gamble and get the first down as Tyrion Davis-Price picks up 6 yards to the 2. But he nets no yards on the next two plays and on third-and-goal, Erroll Thompson sacks Brennan for a 6-yard loss to force the field goal. MISS. STATE 17, LSU 17.
MISS. STATE: Ruiz 24 field goal at 6:23. DRIVE: 9 plays, 69 yards, 3:10. KEY PLAYS: On the second play of the drive, Costello finds Payton for a 33-yard gain. On third-and-10 at the LSU 30, Costello hits Payton again for 34 yards. MISS. STATE 20, LSU 17.
LSU: Terrace Marshall 37 pass from Brennan at 5:01 (York kick). KEY PLAY: On second-and-10 from his 36, Brennan finds Racey McMath on the left sideline for 27 yards to set up the score. LSU 24, MISS. STATE 20.
MISS. STATE: Kylin Hill 75 pass from Costello at 4:46 (Ruiz kick) as State takes advantage of a coverage bust by Todd Harris. DRIVE: 1 play, 0:15. MISS. STATE 27, LSU 24.
Fourth quarter
MISS. STATE: Williams 9 pass from Costello at 14:14 (Ruiz kick). DRIVE: 5 plays, 56 yards, 1:44. KEY PLAY: Throwing for a wide-open McMath, Brennan’s arm is hit by Jordan Davis, resulting in an interception Esaias Furdge returns 20 yards to the State 44. MISS. STATE 34, LSU 24.
LSU: Marshall 33 pass from Brennan at 11:01 (York kick). DRIVE: 3 plays, 45 yards, 0:52. KEY PLAY: On second-and-4 from his 17, Costello tries a long pass up the left sideline that is intercepted by Eli Ricks. MISS. STATE 34, LSU 31.
LSU: York 40 field goal at 9:37. Drive: 4 plays, 1 yard, 1:17. KEY PLAY: On first down at the State 25, JaCoby Stevens forces a fumble from Costello and recovers at the 23. But LSU nets just 1 yard and settles for the field goal. MISS. STATE 34, LSU 34.
MISS. STATE: Ruiz 43 field goal at 7:27. DRIVE: 7 plays, 50 yards, 2:10. KEY PLAYS: From his 43, Costello is ruled to have fumbled attempting to pass. LSU recovers but after a review the pass is ruled incomplete. On the next play, Costello throws to Hill for 37 yards to the LSU 20. MISS. STATE 37, LSU 34.
MISS. STATE: Mitchell 24 pass from Costello at 3:39 (Ruiz kick). DRIVE: 7 plays, 71 yards, 2:36. KEY PLAY: Costello passes to Mitchell for 27 yards to the LSU 25. MISS. STATE 44, LSU 34.
FINAL SCORE: Miss. State 44, LSU 34
RECORDS: LSU 0-1, 0-1 SEC; Miss. State 1-0, 1-0
ATTENDANCE: 21,124 (paid)
NEXT GAME: LSU at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network
Scott Rabalais