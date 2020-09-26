BR.mississippistatelsu.092720 HS 1130.JPG
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (15) is forced to the ground by Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule (3) in the first half of the Tigers' home opener against Mississippi State, Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Tiger Stadium.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Score by quarters

Miss. State 3 14 10 17 – 44

LSU 0 14 10 10 – 34

First quarter

MISS. STATE: Brandon Ruiz 35 field goal at 4:47. DRIVE: 12 plays, 66 yards, 6:22. KEY PLAYS: On third-and-13 from the LSU 44, K.J. Costello finds Austin Williams for 25 yards to the 19. But Ali Gaye comes up with a 7-yard sack on third-and-2 at the 11 to force the field goal. MISS. STATE 3, LSU 0.

Second quarter

LSU: Jabril Cox 14 interception return at 9:45 (Cade York kick). It is LSU’s first pick six since the Tigers’ 2018 season opener against Miami (Jacob Phillips). LSU 7, MISS. STATE 3.

MISS. STATE: Tyrell Shavers 31 pass from Costello at 7:45 (Ruiz kick). DRIVE: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:00. KEY PLAY: On first down at the State 35, Costello finds Osirus Mitchell for 34 yards to the LSU 31. MISS. STATE 10, LSU 7.

LSU: Arik Gilbert 2 pass from Myles Brennan at 5:20 (York kick). DRIVE: 8 plays, 84 yards, 2:19. KEY PLAY: Brennan goes deep for Jaray Jenkins, who hauls in a 47-yard pass at the State 10. LSU 14, MISS. STATE 10.

MISS. STATE: Mitchell 43 pass from Costello at 2:27 (Ruiz kick). DRIVE: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:53. KEY PLAY: On third-and-2 from the State 45, Costello finds JaVonta Payton for 13 yards to the LSU 42. MISS. STATE 17, LSU 14.

Third quarter

LSU: York 26 field goal at 9:33. DRIVE: 15 plays, 67 yards, 5:27. KEY PLAYS: On fourth-and-1 at the State 8, the Tigers gamble and get the first down as Tyrion Davis-Price picks up 6 yards to the 2. But he nets no yards on the next two plays and on third-and-goal, Erroll Thompson sacks Brennan for a 6-yard loss to force the field goal. MISS. STATE 17, LSU 17.

MISS. STATE: Ruiz 24 field goal at 6:23. DRIVE: 9 plays, 69 yards, 3:10. KEY PLAYS: On the second play of the drive, Costello finds Payton for a 33-yard gain. On third-and-10 at the LSU 30, Costello hits Payton again for 34 yards. MISS. STATE 20, LSU 17.

LSU: Terrace Marshall 37 pass from Brennan at 5:01 (York kick). KEY PLAY: On second-and-10 from his 36, Brennan finds Racey McMath on the left sideline for 27 yards to set up the score. LSU 24, MISS. STATE 20.

MISS. STATE: Kylin Hill 75 pass from Costello at 4:46 (Ruiz kick) as State takes advantage of a coverage bust by Todd Harris. DRIVE: 1 play, 0:15. MISS. STATE 27, LSU 24.

Fourth quarter

MISS. STATE: Williams 9 pass from Costello at 14:14 (Ruiz kick). DRIVE: 5 plays, 56 yards, 1:44. KEY PLAY: Throwing for a wide-open McMath, Brennan’s arm is hit by Jordan Davis, resulting in an interception Esaias Furdge returns 20 yards to the State 44. MISS. STATE 34, LSU 24.

LSU: Marshall 33 pass from Brennan at 11:01 (York kick). DRIVE: 3 plays, 45 yards, 0:52. KEY PLAY: On second-and-4 from his 17, Costello tries a long pass up the left sideline that is intercepted by Eli Ricks. MISS. STATE 34, LSU 31.

LSU: York 40 field goal at 9:37. Drive: 4 plays, 1 yard, 1:17. KEY PLAY: On first down at the State 25, JaCoby Stevens forces a fumble from Costello and recovers at the 23. But LSU nets just 1 yard and settles for the field goal. MISS. STATE 34, LSU 34.

MISS. STATE: Ruiz 43 field goal at 7:27. DRIVE: 7 plays, 50 yards, 2:10. KEY PLAYS: From his 43, Costello is ruled to have fumbled attempting to pass. LSU recovers but after a review the pass is ruled incomplete. On the next play, Costello throws to Hill for 37 yards to the LSU 20. MISS. STATE 37, LSU 34.

MISS. STATE: Mitchell 24 pass from Costello at 3:39 (Ruiz kick). DRIVE: 7 plays, 71 yards, 2:36. KEY PLAY: Costello passes to Mitchell for 27 yards to the LSU 25. MISS. STATE 44, LSU 34.

FINAL SCORE: Miss. State 44, LSU 34

RECORDS: LSU 0-1, 0-1 SEC; Miss. State 1-0, 1-0

ATTENDANCE: 21,124 (paid)

NEXT GAME: LSU at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network

Scott Rabalais

