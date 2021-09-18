mcneeselsu.091221 HS 2558.JPG

McNeese defensive back Chris Joyce (5) breaks up a pass intended for LSU wide receiver Deion Smith (6) in the second half of the Tigers' 34-7 win over the Cowboys, Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU wide receiver Deion Smith showed off impressive athleticism on the Tigers' first touchdown Saturday night against Central Michigan in Death Valley in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The 6-foot-3, 198-pound Smith was defended well by the Central Michigan defensive back on the pass into the end zone, but that didn't matter as he jumped high to pull in a well-placed pass by LSU QB Max Johnson. 

The SEC Network broadcast crew correctly tagged the moment as being very Randy Moss-esque.

In other words, CMU's Donte Kent got "mossed" by Smith in the end zone. 

The 28-yard touchdown catch by the freshman from Jackson, Mississippi, gave LSU a 7-0 lead with 11:48 left in the first quarter.

