LSU wide receiver Deion Smith showed off impressive athleticism on the Tigers' first touchdown Saturday night against Central Michigan in Death Valley in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The 6-foot-3, 198-pound Smith was defended well by the Central Michigan defensive back on the pass into the end zone, but that didn't matter as he jumped high to pull in a well-placed pass by LSU QB Max Johnson.
The SEC Network broadcast crew correctly tagged the moment as being very Randy Moss-esque.
Deion Smith, that’s just unfair sir.#LSU #YouGotMossed pic.twitter.com/K8uKerocBc— Seth Lewis (@SethLewisInc) September 18, 2021
In other words, CMU's Donte Kent got "mossed" by Smith in the end zone.
The 28-yard touchdown catch by the freshman from Jackson, Mississippi, gave LSU a 7-0 lead with 11:48 left in the first quarter.