LSU junior golfer Latanna Stone has been named to the eight-player roster for the 2022 U.S. Curtis Cup Team, the school announced Saturday.
Stone will compete for the American side against a team from Great Britain and Ireland. The Curtis Cup will be held June 10-12 at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.
A native of Riverview Florida, Stone joins fellow U.S. team members Amari Avery, Megha Ganne, Emilia Migliaccio, Jensen Castle, Rachel Heck, Rachel Kuehn and Rose Zhang.
Stone competed for LSU in the SEC Championships this weekend in Birmingham, Alabama. Earlier this month she tied for second with fellow LSU junior and SEC champion Ingrid Lindblad in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. She earned All-American honors her sophomore season.