Score by quarters
Auburn 0 10 0 14 — 24
LSU 7 6 6 0 — 19
First quarter
LSU: Kayshon Boutte 31 pass from Max Johnson at 6:33 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 8 plays, 91 yards, 5:25. KEY PLAYS: On LSU's first offensive snap, Johnson 55-yard pass to Boutte to hte Auburn 36. Johnson 7-yard pass to Brian Thomas Jr. on third-and-2 to the 21 keeps the drive alive. After a 13-yard pass to Boutte, a bad snap on first-and-goal loses 22 yards and sets up the touchdown on the next play. LSU 7, AUBURN 0.
Second quarter
LSU: York 33 field goal at 13:35. DRIVE: 10-52-3:37. KEY PLAYS: On third-and-6, a 15-yard personal foul penalty on Auburn extands the drive at the Auburn 47. Johnson 15 pass to Boutte to the 32. Five-yard offside penalty on fourth-and-1 gives LSU a first down at the Auburn 18. LSU 10, AUBURN 0.
LSU: York 26 field goal at 8:38. DRIVE: 8-51-3:26. KEY PLAYS: On the first play of the drive, Johnson 12 pass to Jaray Jenkins to the Auburn 47. Johnson 40 pass to Jack Bech to the AU 12. LSU 13, AUBURN 0.
AUBURN: Tyler Fromm 24 pass from Bo Nix at 4:53 (Anders Carlson kick). DRIVE: 10-75-3:45. KEY PLAY: Nix 13-yard pass to John Samuel Shenker to the LSU 48. LSU 13, AUBURN 7.
AUBURN: Carlson 49 field goal at 0:14. DRIVE: 13-62-3:05. KEY PLAYS: Nix 17 pass to Shaun Shivers on third-and-10 gives Auburn a first down at the AU 23. Nix 13 pass to Shenker to the AU 44. On fourth-and-2 at the LSU 48, Nix 10 pass to Demetris Robertson extends the drive. LSU 13, AUBURN 10.
Third quarter
LSU: York 22 field goal at 11:00. DRIVE: 12-40-4:00. KEY PLAYS: LSU starts the drive at the Auburn 45 after an onside kick sails out of bounds. On third-and-10, Johnson 10 pass to Boutte to the Auburn 22. Johnson 4 run on third-and-2 gets a first down at the 10 and a 5-yard late hit penalty moves the ball to the 5. LSU 16, AUBURN 10.
LSU: York 51 field goal at 3:26. DRIVE: 11-29-5:42. KEY PLAYS: Corey Kiner 11 run to the LSU 49. Johnson 11 pass to Bech to the Auburn 34. Kiner 2 run on fourth-and-1 to the AU 23. LSU 19, AUBURN 10.
Fourth quarter
AUBURN: Nix 5 run at 14:16 (Carlson kick). DRIVE: 9-75-4:10. KEY PLAYS: Nix 20 pass to Kobe Hudson to the LSU 45. Tank Bigsby 11 run to the LSU 29. Nix 12 run to the 17. LSU 19, AUBURN 17.
AUBURN: Jarquez Hunter 1 run at 3:11 (Carlson kick). DRIVE: 11-92-3:55. KEY PLAYS: Nix starts the drive with an 11-yard run to the Auburn 19. Nix 10 pass to Shivers on third-and-5 to the 34. Hunter 44 run to the LSU 22. Nix 6 pass to Shivers on third-and-3 keeps the drive going at the LSU 9. AUBURN 24, LSU 19.
FINAL SCORE: Auburn 24, LSU 19
RECORDS: LSU 3-2, 1-1 SEC, Auburn 4-1, 1-0 SEC
ATTENDANCE: 97.717 (paid)
NEXT GAME: at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network)
