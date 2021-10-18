Ed Orgeron has faced this situation before.

Well, not quite. But he has been an interim coach multiple times during his career, and the day after he reached a separation agreement with LSU, he loosely compared this final stretch of his tenure to being an interim coach again.

When asked Monday about motivating LSU's players when they know he won't return next season, Orgeron said, "Well, first of all, I've been an interim coach already."

The analogy makes sense. Interim coaches fill the void when teams part ways with their head coach before the end of the season. They direct the players until the final game — sometimes staying on full-time, but often not — as the program searches for a new leader.

Orgeron has been tabbed as an interim coach twice before: in 2013 at USC, a job he didn’t retain, and in 2016 at LSU, a job he kept for the past five years.

The difference now is Orgeron had a chance to secure those positions after the season. This time, he does not.

For the next five games — six if 4-3 LSU makes a bowl game — Orgeron will act as a placeholder. When he stepped behind a microphone for his regular news conference previewing LSU’s game this weekend against No. 12 Ole Miss, his future at LSU had been determined. He won’t return next year.

But like an interim, Orgeron will continue to coach the team through the end of the season, trying to win games while so much of the focus around LSU turns to who will replace him. In some ways, he said, that might help the players. A decision has been made. Speculation about him has ended.

“I do believe it gives the team some clarity that it’s done now,” he said. “Nobody has to talk about that no more. No one has to listen to that no more. Now we know what’s ahead of us. Now the focus can be on Ole Miss, and on football.”

On football, LSU has a flawed team. The Tigers won’t regain five defensive starters or star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte this season because of injuries. They gave up 42 points in back-to-back games, and Ole Miss has the No. 5 scoring offense in the country at 43.7 points per game with a potential Heisman Trophy candidate in quarterback Matt Corral, who is questionable for the game because of an injury.

The betting line opened with LSU as 10.5-point underdogs, but Florida was also favored by two scores last weekend. In the midst of negotiations between Orgeron and the administration, LSU upset Florida as two of its biggest weaknesses earlier this season — the offensive line and the running game — suddenly turned into strengths.

Without Boutte, LSU leaned on its offensive line and junior running back Tyrion Davis-Price. Orgeron had seen incremental improvement along a healthier offensive line as the players adjusted to position coach Brad Davis. Using gap schemes with pulling linemen, Davis-Price ran for a single-game program record 287 yards and three touchdowns.

Orgeron focused on all of that as he spoke, highlighting the offensive line as “the most improved unit on our football team” and saying how the defense has to play with better eye discipline — a recurring problem the last two years — against Ole Miss. Otherwise, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will exploit the depleted secondary.

“We know that Ole Miss presents a challenge,” Orgeron said. “Everybody sees it on TV. Everybody sees the offense. So, we're gonna step up to the plate as a challenge.”

Over the next two months, Orgeron said he won't change much about how he leads the program. LSU still had "Tell the Truth Monday" as it watched film, and he'll continue to recruit on behalf of the team.

With his status settled, Orgeron thinks LSU will play more freely. The school will conduct a coaching search to replace him, but in the interim, LSU has another five or six games with Orgeron at the helm.

“I want the best for our players,” Orgeron said, “so if all that happened yesterday helps our players, I think that’s great.”