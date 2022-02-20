While there’s a song about the eye of a tiger, Delgado Community College transfer Brayden Jobert makes a case for a dolphin.

Jobert, whose former school’s mascot was the Dolphins, had the best eyes on the pitches in his debut this weekend, leading the team with a .600 batting average before Sunday’s matchup with Maine. He finished the day going 3 for 4, including a home run, double and four RBIs.

The success stems in part from a meditative visualization technique LSU coach Jay Johnson has taught his hitters, where they sit in the batting cages and focus on visualizing their at-bats.

“Personally, I’m very big on breathing. I’ve always been like that but the visualization stuff takes it to another level,” Jobert said. “I’ve been trying to dial in on our vision and seeing the ball deeper and not do too much with my swings.”

It seemed the pieces fell into place Sunday as LSU capped a three-game sweep of Maine with a 21-6 win, capturing a program record 51 runs scored in the three-game series. The previous record was 45, set in 1996 against Western Kentucky.

“I don’t know how long I sat the first inning, but I swear it felt like I was going to sit for an hour,” sophomore right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd said. “I can’t complain about it, just the first inning we scored however many runs and going out through the second inning just brings that much more confidence.”

LSU’s pitchers also pounded the strike zone for a cumulative 16 strikeouts.

Floyd started the day strong, only tossing 24 pitches through his first six batters faced, striking out four. He finished the day with eight strikeouts, even after a shaky third inning when a double and two walks put two Black Bears on base. Through five innings, those would be his only two walks, allowing one run.

LSU veterans sophomore right-handed pitcher Garrett Edwards and senior Devin Fontenot saw time on the mound. Edwards came in the seventh inning while Fontenot finished the game in the ninth. Edwards had two strikeouts while Fontenot finished with one. Both allowed a hit.

Three transfer pitchers made their debut for LSU. Arizona transfer Riley Cooper closed out the sixth inning allowing one hit with two strikeouts. Southeastern graduate transfer Trey Shaffer walked four and allowed one hit and five earned runs. San Francisco sophomore right-handed transfer Eric Reyzelman finished the eighth inning with two strikeouts, clocking a 98-mph fastball, which garnered energy from a depleted crowd.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“The majority of the guys that came in after me, they’ve never been here before or experienced the LSU fan base,” Floyd said. “I told (Eric) Reyzelman, ‘You’re going to come in, then you’re going to throw that fastball as hard as you can,’ which he always does, it’s unreal. Cooper came from Arizona, but I told him this is totally different here.”

LSU started a few lineup shifts, moving Jacob Berry to left field to make room for Giovanni DiGiacomo in right. Jack Merrifield made his second start at third base and Alex Milazzo returned as the starting catcher. By the bottom of the sixth, LSU had traded most of its starters for freshmen. Tyler McManus, a graduate transfer at catcher, came in for Milazzo. Hayden Travinski caught the final inning.

“Everybody knows about the top guys, but we’re still looking for all the pieces and fitting them together,” Johnson said. “It wasn’t even the fifth inning on Friday and we had three substitutions in the lineup and we’re a team who can do that. I like to do that for a couple of reasons: It keeps players in position to be successful and I think it creates a good sense of team.”

LSU baseball designated hitter out indefinitely with knee injury LSU redshirt junior designated hitter Cade Beloso injured his left knee in the pregame huddle before Friday evening's game.

DiGiacomo, who started at right and later moved to center, shined offensively with a two-run home run in the fifth. It was the beginning of what would be the highest-scoring inning of the weekend. He finished the day going 2 for 4 with 4 RBIs.

Jordan Thompson’s single set up the two-run home run by DiGiacomo. Merrifield, Tre’ Morgan and Berry were all hit by pitches before Crews’ single brought two home. Second baseman Cade Doughty then knocked his second home run in the bottom of the fifth, scoring three, extending a 19-1 lead. He finished the day going perfect 3 for 3 in his at-bats, knocking a double and a home run for a team-high 5 RBIs.

After Jobert walked, DiGiacomo was hit by a pitch and Drew Bianco walked. McManus drew a walk to make it 20-1 and close out the inning. The 21st run was tallied in the eighth on a wild pitch.

In total, 10 LSU players walked and six were hit by pitches, which contributed substantially to LSU’s commanding offensive performance. While the Tigers were eager to play, they remained disciplined at the plate to stay in control.

“What I’ve tried to do is cut it in half and master it: What happens in the game the most and what do you need to do the best at to win,” Johnson said. “I always equate it to the offensive and defensive line in football. Do your pitchers command the ball in the strike zone and do your hitters control the strike zone?”