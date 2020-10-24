LSU football will get its chance to go back to .500 on the season when it hosts South Carolina at 6 p.m. Saturday at Tiger Stadium.

Get important gameday information, including how to watch, stream and follow live updates, below.

THE GAME

WHO: LSU (1-2) vs. South Carolina (2-2)

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m.

WHERE: Tiger Stadium; Baton Rouge

HOW TO WATCH LIVE

TV: ESPN

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

Click here for more radio affiliates

STREAMING: WatchESPN

EXPERT PREDICTIONS

Brooks Kubena

South Carolina 31, LSU 24

With no Myles Brennan, LSU is missing one of the few things that are going right for the team this season. True freshman QBs will face a South Carolina defense that hounded Auburn's Bo Nix in a 30-22 victory. The burden of proof is on the LSU defense to show it's improved. Must see it to believe it.

Scott Rabalais

LSU 31, South Carolina 26

I don’t know when I’ve been more conflicted about an LSU pick. On one hand, I know how desperate the Tigers are for a win. The season is on the line. And it’s Saturday night in Tiger Stadium — albeit the quarter-pounder version. But freshman mistakes from TJ Finley or Max Johnson could doom LSU. Here’s a shaky pick that it avoids that one key mistake.

Wilson Alexander

South Carolina 28, LSU 24

LSU will likely rely on two true freshman quarterbacks. Max Johnson and TJ Finley haven't taken a college snap, much less made their first career starts. Maybe the defense improved during the open date. Maybe the freshmen won't skip a beat. But I have no idea what to expect from LSU, and it faces the SEC's No. 3 scoring defense.

Sheldon Mickles

LSU 27, South Carolina 20

Coming off a bad loss, LSU is in a tight spot here with tougher games still to come. Despite having a week off to regroup, which did give Max Johnson and TJ Finley more time to prepare, it won't be easy. LSU will have to rely on the running game to take pressure off the two youngsters, but the offense does just enough and the defense rebounds somewhat.

